Former champ David Benavidez says he's the perfect dancing partner for Canelo Alvarez

Former super-middleweight champion David Benavidez has been talked about as the real threat to Canelo Alvarez by many. Many believe that he can be the one the to finally beat Canelo. Furthermore, he is backing himself to get the job done.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



#CaneloPlant David Benavidez believes he is Canelo's biggest threat 👊 David Benavidez believes he is Canelo's biggest threat 👊#CaneloPlant

David Benavidez, who is supposed to fight on November 13th has recently talked about getting in the ring with the P4P king. While speaking on Inside Boxing Live, Benavidez said:

"I feel like that's the fight everybody wants to see. I am probably the hardest hitting fighter that he has fought since Golovkin. I used to work with Golovkin so I know first hand that I can give as much power as him. That's why I feel like a lot of people are excited for that fight. The fans want to believe that there's someone who can beat Canelo and I believe I'm it."

The 24-year-old is certainly backing himself and believes he can trouble the Mexican with his power. Benavidez is acclaimed for his workrate during his fights. He throws and lands punches at a very high rate which troubles his opponents.

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale This is the kind of “IDGAF, I’m throwing HANDS” mentality it takes to beat Canelo.



David Benavidez has that kind of mentality.



This is the kind of “IDGAF, I’m throwing HANDS” mentality it takes to beat Canelo. David Benavidez has that kind of mentality. https://t.co/QSs6cEsUlt

Canelo Alvarez has seen himself struggle a bit with power and a high workrate, especially against GGG. If Benavidez can do the same, he could potentially have a good chance in the ring with Canelo.

Is David Benavidez ready to fight Jermall Charlo?

David Benavidez is ready to earn his spot to fight Canelo Alvarez. While there has been talk of a fight between Canelo and Jermall Charlo at 168 pounds, Benavidez feels like he should get his hands on Charlo first.

"Why not make me and Charlo fight for the interim belt and the winner gets Canelo. It all makes sense to me whereas iit doesn't make sense if Charlo comes up and fights Canelo directly."

Benavidez has clearly made a case for himself. A potential fight with Jermall Charlo to decide who fights Canelo next seems like the right thing to do if Charlo moves up.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, Benavidez needs to get the job done against Kyrone Davis first.

Edited by Josh Evanoff