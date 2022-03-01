"You have to go with Canelo" - Mike Tyson says Canelo Alvarez is currently the best P4P boxer, wants to see him fight David Benavidez

Mike Tyson has given massive praise to Canelo Alvarez. The former heavyweight champion believes the Mexican superstar is currently the best pound-for-pound boxer.

'Iron Mike' recently made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. While on the show, the two sporting icons discussed a wide variety of subjects. One that came up is the ongoing rise of Alvarez and his status as one of the greatest boxers on the planet.

Mike Tyson praised the Mexican and stated that he's the best boxer on the planet. However, while 'Iron Mike' believes that Canelo is incredible, he also thinks there are more fights out there for him. He pointed to the rising David Benavidez as a fight that needs to happen down the line.

"You have to go with Canelo [as the top pound-for-pound boxer]. But there are so many great young up-and-coming guys. Like, Canelo is almost on the way out. They got [David] Benavidez coming up, he'll be a great man... I'd love to see Canelo fight him. God willing, if it doesn't happen it would be a shame to boxing."

Watch Mike Tyson's interview on Club Shay Shay below:

Canelo Alvarez is set fight Dmitry Bivol in May

While 'Iron Mike' would like to see Canelo Alvarez fight David Benavidez in the future, it won't be next. The Mexican superstar is currently set to face off against Dmitry Bivol in May.

The fight was just announced last week and is set to be the first bout of Alvarez's new deal with Matchroom Boxing. The 31-year-old signed with Eddie Hearn's stable for a three-fight deal. If successful in his fight against Bivol, he's expected to fight Gennady Golovkin in September.

The fight against the Russian will be his first bout at light heavyweight since November 2019. His last encounter at 175 pounds saw him defeat Sergey Kovalev to claim WBO gold. The knockout victory also cemented his place in history as one of the few boxers to have held gold in four different weight classes.

While he won't have the chance to make that sort of history in his fight with Bivol, Alvarez does have the chance to add to his trophy case in May. However, it'll be a tough task. The undefeated Bivol is currently 19-0 and is the reigning WBA (Super) Light Heavyweight Champion.

Edited by Harvey Leonard