Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz stats comparison: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

The Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz clash is set to go down this Saturday, May 31, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scheduled for 12 rounds, the bout is seen as a pivotal matchup in the super middleweight division with significant implications for the championship picture.

Plant heads into the bout riding the momentum of a ninth-round TKO victory over Trevor McCumby in September, a strong rebound from his unanimous decision defeat to David Benavidez in March 2023. On the other hand, Resendiz returned to the win column in February with a fifth-round knockout of Fernando Paliza, following his September 2023 loss to Elijah Garcia.

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Boxing record

Caleb Plant began his professional boxing career in August 2007 and has since compiled a 23-2 record.

In contrast, Armando Resendiz, who turned pro in September 2019, holds a respectable 15-2 record despite being relatively new to the sport.

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Age difference

Caleb Plant, born on July 8, 1992, in Ashland City, Tennessee, is currently 32 years old. Meanwhile, Armando Resendiz, who hails from Mexico and was born on February 16, 1999, is approximately seven years younger at 26.

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Height, weight, and reach difference

Caleb Plant stands tall at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm), holding a significant three-inch height advantage over Armando Resendiz, who measures 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm). In their most recent respective bouts, 'Sweethands' weighed in at 167.3 pounds, while Resendiz came in notably lighter at 159.5 pounds.

Additionally, Plant boasts a reach of 74 inches (188 cm), giving him a considerable five-inch advantage over 'Toro', whose reach measures 69 inches (175 cm).

Caleb Plant vs. Armando Resendiz: Knockout ratio difference

Caleb Plant has secured 14 knockouts out of his 23 professional victories, resulting in a respectable knockout ratio of 60.87%.

On the other hand, Armando Resendiz boasts an impressive knockout rate of 73.33%, having earned 11 knockouts in 15 career wins.

