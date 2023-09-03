"Call Big Mouth" - Resurfaced clip of Dana White narrating Kevin Holland's insane UFC origin story sends MMA Twitter into a frenzy

A resurfaced clip of Dana White talking about Kevin Holland's insane UFC origin story has sent MMA fans into a frenzy.

Holland first made his way into the UFC by being a part of Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. Despite winning his bout against Will Santiago Jr., White was not interested in offering him a contract.

However, things changed when Thiago Santos' scheduled fight at UFC 227 fell through and the company was looking for replacements. Interestingly, the promotion offered the fight to different fighters only to be turned down. This was the moment when Dana White decided to give Kevin Holland an opportunity to fight in the UFC. Speaking about it in a resurfaced clip, White said:

"I said, I'm not signing this guy, I don't want him, I'm not interested in him. Thiago Santos' fight falls out. I said, 'Let's call some contender guys that we liked.' They all turned down the fight. I said, 'Call Big Mouth.'"

Expand Tweet

Reacting to it, MMA fans expressed their love for Kevin Holland. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"He stepped the hell up just like his big mouth said he would"

"One of the Greatest MMA stories"

"I think he's becoming my favourite fighter"

Fan reactions

Kevin Holland speaks on the rise of Ian Garry

UFC welterweight Ian Garry is one of the most talked about fighters in the promotion currently. In 2023, Garry has fought and won three times with two of his victories coming by way of TKO.

Speaking about the rise of Ian Garry during a recent appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, 'Trailblazer' compared the Irishman to himself and pointed out how he's taking his career more seriously. Holland said:

"They have a blueprint for guys like that, and I don't think I fit the blueprint... I don't think I fit the bill when it comes to what Ian Garry has planned and, you know, props to the guy. Nothing but respect. The dude's 25 and he takes his career very, very seriously.

"When I was 25 years old, I really didn't give two s**ts about the career, so props to that guy. When I was 25, I wanted to make it, but didn't really care if I did. He's 25, he's there and he's taking advantage of it."

Check out Kevin Holland's comments on Ian Garry below (starting at the 1:20 mark):