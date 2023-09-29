"Call me Conor McNi**er!" - When Rampage Jackson hilariously explained how he was the original 'Conor McGregor'

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has revealed that he believes he was the original Conor McGregor in the UFC.

Jackson last competed in an MMA bout back in 2019, losing out to Fedor Emelianenko whilst fighting under the Bellator promotion. Prior to his run in Bellator, Jackson competed in both Pride and the UFC.

Rampage Jackson is best remembered for his outlandish personality and his aggressive fighting style, using his dominant wrestling as well as possessing vicious KO power. The 45-year-old was also revered by fans for his brutal honesty whilst talking to MMA media, with his interviews with Ariel Helwani often leading to hilarious viewing.

Recently, a video has resurfaced of Rampage Jackson on Brendan Schaub's The Fighter and the Kid podcast from 2017. During the interview, Jackson discussed his UFC career and compared it to Conor McGregor, who was preparing to face Floyd Mayweather at the time.

According to Jackson, he felt as though he was the original McGregor in the UFC, but was asked to tone down his personality. He said:

"Talking about money and stuff, I was doing all that stuff. Then I was told [by Dana White] 'Oh you can't do that stuff, stay away from this. Stop humping reporters.' I look back and I'm like man, I was the first Conor McGregor. I was Conor McNi**er! Conor McNi**er! Call me Conor McNi**er!"

Check out the clip below:

Dana White speaks out on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Dana White has revealed that he expects Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler to face-off in the octagon next year.

McGregor has been out of action since suffering a leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier back in 2021. He later returned to our screens on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Chandler earlier this year, however, nothing has been confirmed about their potential future bout.

Speaking at a recent Dana White Contender Series presser, the UFC president was asked once again about Conor McGregor's return. According to Dana White:

“I got nothing on either one of those guys right now. I mean, I’ve been saying for a while, you know, next year is when Conor’s gonna fight. And then obviously, you know, if Chandler gets angsty we’ll figure something out. I think Chandler’s got a bunch of money, he’s hanging out with his family and when the time is right for the Conor fight, I’m sure that’s the fight he wants. I’m not speaking for him, I’m just assuming [that’s the fight he wants].”

Catch Dana White's comments below:

