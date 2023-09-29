Conor McGregor gives reason why he didn't help train Dillon Danis for Logan Paul fight as promised

Conor McGregor has revealed why he did not train Dillon Danis for his upcoming fight against Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are set to enter the squared circle on October 14 in Manchester, England. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the fight and interestingly, when the fight was announced, Conor McGregor revealed that he would train Danis for the fight.

However, with just about two weeks remaining for the fight, that doesn't seem to have happened. Speaking about it during a recent interview with All Out Fighting, 'The Notorious was asked to give his prediction for the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight.

While Conor McGregor backed Dillon Danis to get his hands raised on October 14. he also went on to reveal why he didn't get to train the former Bellator fighter. He said:

"Dillon's gonna win, Dillon will win. You know, he had the baby we didn't get to train together. So, don't know the ins and outs, I know he's doing well."

Catch McGregor's comments in the video below (0:21):

Dana White speaks about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

'The Notorious' has been out of action since 2021 after suffering a fracture to his leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. While he was slated to return this year against Michael Chandler, there has been no update on the fight and it is certain that McGregor won't return to the octagon this year.

Speaking about it during a recent press conference, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Conor McGregor would most likely fight next year. Further, White also spoke about Michael Chandler and suggested that he would offer Chandler another fight if he didn't want to wait for McGregor. He said:

“I got nothing on either one of those guys right now. I mean, I’ve been saying for a while, you know, next year is when Conor’s gonna fight. And then obviously, you know, if Chandler gets angsty we’ll figure something out. I think Chandler’s got a bunch of money, he’s hanging out with his family and when the time is right for the Conor fight, I’m sure that’s the fight he wants. I’m not speaking for him, I’m just assuming [that’s the fight he wants].”

Check out Dana White's comments below:

