Joe Rogan and Jimmy Carr critique society's obsession with the easy option: "Difficult to fight a war, but you can play Call of Duty"

Joe Rogan and Jimmy Carr discussed the negative effects of acquiring the "easy option" for dopamine and serotonin.

Last week, the UFC commentator released episode #2326 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, featuring fellow standup comedian Jimmy Carr.

They talked about different aspects of society's evolution, including the obsession with choosing the easier options to acquire forms of happiness. Carr said:

"The problem with the world is there's a lot of cheap dopamine on offer. Doom scrolling or it's the same as in a casino. Then there's real joy. If you go out and see live comedy, we're drug dealers [by being comedians], right? The two drugs, it's dopamine and serotonin... Then you can get a fake version online. Or video games are like a proxy for the career that the kid isn't having.

"There's levels and layers and then a big boss at the end. It couldn't be a clearer analogy. Or p*rn is a proxy for love and sex. We go for the easy option. But actually, when you work for it, it's just better."

Rogan responded by saying:

"The thing is the easy option is available instantaneously. It's very difficult to go fight in war, but you can play Call of Duty right now. You can just sit in front of your computer, and then you're playing. This cheap version might keep you from having a life of adventure because it spoon feeds you bullsh*t versions of reality that are very addictive."

Check out Jimmy Carr and Joe Rogan's comments below (38:38):

Joe Rogan jokes about potential for female President in United States

Earlier this year, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. The celebrity businessman-turned-politician has sparked creativity about who else could become the U.S. President in the future.

During the previously mentioned podcast episode, Joe Rogan made a joke referring to his mother once claiming she wanted a female President:

"You already make all the people. There's eight billion people, all made by women. I go, 'You want to be president too? You f*cking greedy b*tch. What else do you want, all the money?... You want everything?" [11:45-12:25]

