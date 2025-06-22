Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas: Full results

The Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas boxing event took place this past weekend at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California. It featured seven matchups across different weight classes. Let's recap the entire boxing card below.

Main event: Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas (super welterweight)

For his second fight of the year, Callum Walsh squared off against Elias Espadas for the maiden defense of his WBC Continental Americas super welterweight title in a 10 round contest. Walsh entered the fight with a 13-0 professional record, the most recent being an opening round knockout victory over Dean Sutherland in March. Meanwhile, Espadas (23-6-1) was coming off a majority decision draw with Sadriddin Akhmedov earlier this year.

The Irishman displayed his dominance from the opening bell, targeting his opponent with strong punches. However, his eye was cut open in the second round owing to an accidental clash of heads. Walsh demonstrated tenacity until the fifth round, when the ringside doctor ruled him unfit to continue, resulting in a technical decision victory (50-46 x3) for the reigning champion.

Check out the fight outcome below:

Expand Tweet

Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas: co-main event

In the co-main event, Umar Dzambekov took on Roamer Alexis Angulo in a light heavyweight bout. Despite his defensive start, Dzambekov rallied in the later rounds to win by unanimous decision, extending his professional undefeated streak to 12-0. The judges scored the contest 80-72, 79-73, and 77-75 in favor of the Austrian.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas: undercard

Cain Sandoval took on Jonathan Jose Eniz in a super lightweight bout on the undercard which ended in a second round TKO victory for the undefeated American.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Roxy Verduzco and Daniel Barrera defeated Celene Roman and Basilio Franco via unanimous decision respectively.

In the prelims, Gor Yeritsyan faced a setback after suffering a seventh round TKO loss against Vernon Brown. Before that, the Jenelyn Olsim vs. Jessica Radtke Maltez fight, which kicked off the boxing event, ended in a majority draw.

Check out Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas full results below:

Main event: Super welterweight - Callum Walsh def. Elias Espadas by technical decision

Light heavyweight - Umar Dzambekov def. Roamer Alexis Angulo by unanimous decision

Super lightweight - Cain Sandoval def. Jonathan Jose Eniz by R2 TKO

Women's featherweight - Roxy Verduzco def. Celene Roman by unanimous decision

Super Flyweight - Daniel Barrera def. Basilio Franco by unanimous decision

Preliminary card

Welterweight - Vernon Brown def. Gor Yeritsyan by R7 TKO

Women's featherweight - Jenelyn Olsim vs. Jessica Radtke Maltez ends in a majority draw

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

