Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas: Full results

The Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas boxing event took place this past weekend at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California. It featured seven matchups across different weight classes. Let's recap the entire boxing card below.
Main event: Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas (super welterweight)
For his second fight of the year, Callum Walsh squared off against Elias Espadas for the maiden defense of his WBC Continental Americas super welterweight title in a 10 round contest. Walsh entered the fight with a 13-0 professional record, the most recent being an opening round knockout victory over Dean Sutherland in March. Meanwhile, Espadas (23-6-1) was coming off a majority decision draw with Sadriddin Akhmedov earlier this year.
The Irishman displayed his dominance from the opening bell, targeting his opponent with strong punches. However, his eye was cut open in the second round owing to an accidental clash of heads. Walsh demonstrated tenacity until the fifth round, when the ringside doctor ruled him unfit to continue, resulting in a technical decision victory (50-46 x3) for the reigning champion.
Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas: co-main event
In the co-main event, Umar Dzambekov took on Roamer Alexis Angulo in a light heavyweight bout. Despite his defensive start, Dzambekov rallied in the later rounds to win by unanimous decision, extending his professional undefeated streak to 12-0. The judges scored the contest 80-72, 79-73, and 77-75 in favor of the Austrian.
Callum Walsh vs. Elias Espadas: undercard
Cain Sandoval took on Jonathan Jose Eniz in a super lightweight bout on the undercard which ended in a second round TKO victory for the undefeated American.
Roxy Verduzco and Daniel Barrera defeated Celene Roman and Basilio Franco via unanimous decision respectively.
In the prelims, Gor Yeritsyan faced a setback after suffering a seventh round TKO loss against Vernon Brown. Before that, the Jenelyn Olsim vs. Jessica Radtke Maltez fight, which kicked off the boxing event, ended in a majority draw.
Main event: Super welterweight - Callum Walsh def. Elias Espadas by technical decision
Light heavyweight - Umar Dzambekov def. Roamer Alexis Angulo by unanimous decision
Super lightweight - Cain Sandoval def. Jonathan Jose Eniz by R2 TKO
Women's featherweight - Roxy Verduzco def. Celene Roman by unanimous decision
Super Flyweight - Daniel Barrera def. Basilio Franco by unanimous decision
Preliminary card
Welterweight - Vernon Brown def. Gor Yeritsyan by R7 TKO
Women's featherweight - Jenelyn Olsim vs. Jessica Radtke Maltez ends in a majority draw