"Calm the f**k down!” - David Benavidez threatens to slap his opponent’s manager at post-fight press conference

David Benavidez extended his undefeated record to 30-0 against David Morrell in a twelve-round slugfest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Benavidez won the bout via unanimous decision, with the scorecards reading 115-111, 115-111, and 118-108.

He successfully defended his WBC interim light heavyweight title and secured the WBA belt. With tensions between 'The Mexican Monster' and Morrell having been extremely high before the fight, they shared a respectful moment at the post-fight press conference as Benavidez gave the former WBA champion his belt back.

But Morrell's manager, Luis DeCubas Sr., had some choice words for the 28-year-old at the post-event media scrum. It appeared that Benavidez had labeled him as a "thief", which prompted a heated back-and-forth between the pair with the WBC and WBA champion threatening to slap DeCubas Sr.

After a tense exchange which cameras couldn't pick up, Morrell's manager declared:

"He called me a thief! He called me a thief, and I'm not just going to sit here and take it like that. I wish I could trade checks with you guys!"

DeCubas Sr. then called Benavidez a "snitch", which prompted a fiery retort from the WBA and WBC interim champion:

"What did you say? Bro, I'm gonna f**king tell you. I'm gonna slap the f**k out of you, you better calm the f**k down!"

The manager replied with:

"Come on and do it, baby! Come on and do it!"

Check out the exchange between David Benavidez and DeCubas Sr. below (0:45):

David Benavidez pokes fun at Canelo Alvarez following win over David Morrell

David Benavidez was the mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez's WBC super middleweight title for several years but was unable to secure a mega-fight against the Guadalajara native.

'The Mexican Monster' has called for a clash with Alvarez time and again. After a continued lack of success in agreeing to the fight, Benavidez moved to light heavyweight in search of undisputed glory.

The king of the super middleweights, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, recently opened up on his unwillingness to face the 28-year-old. He claimed that his fellow pugilist had been disrespectful in his approach.

During Benavidez's post-fight press conference following his win over David Morrell, he issued a response to Alvarez, saying:

"I would love to fight Canelo, it would be a massive fight. But, Canelo says he has other things and he says I'm being too mean in the way I'm approaching him. I guess I gotta work on my attitude."

Catch David Benavidez's comments below (4:15):

