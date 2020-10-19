Calvin Kattar hints at a new fight on Twitter 

Calvin Kattar teased on Twitter that he might have his next fight booked in the UFC Featherweight division. The sixth-ranked Featherweight contender in the world has already picked up wins against Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige in 2020.

Kattar's team, the New England Cartel on posted the following on Twitter.

Christmas coming a little early for the Cartel. Some fight news coming soon and it’s a big one! #ufc

The fighter quote retweeted the message from his personal account as well.

The Boston Finisher has hinted before that he would like to fight former champion Max Holloway, who lost a close decision to the current Featherweight titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski, back in UFC 251.

Calvin Kattar's last loss was to a Zabit Magomedsharipov via decision back in November 2019. It was in which The Boston Finisher started to dominate the Russian in the third round after losing the first two.

A fist-bumper out of the Octagon and a war-bringer inside of it, Calvin Kattar is 1 big win from a probable title-shot against the current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.



Mr. Kattar's had a thumping 2020 with 2 top pandemic-era wins. Interesting if he gets a 3rd. https://t.co/Yom4GJTprc — Alan Dawson on #UFCFightIsland 🏝️ (@AlanDawsonSport) October 15, 2020

Calvin Kattar hints that could fight again this year

Calvin Kattar is looking to force his way into the title picture, although there are contenders who can be considered ahead of him in the pecking order. Brian Ortega, who convincingly beat the Korean Zombie last weekend, appears to be next for the champion Volkanovski.

Calvin Kattar (R) of the United States punches Jeremy Stephens (L)

Speaking to the Insider earlier in the year, Kattar said:

"That's the goal (the Title) — who's the guy who gets me to him. It could be Max Holloway. Some people think he's still the champ after the last fight, and anybody who goes in there against Max, and wins, deserves the next title shot. If everyone else is busy, who knows, maybe the stars align there. I think it pays being busy."

Since Zabit and me fought I got two wins and a win over Max leapfrogs me ahead of Zabit to fight the champ. But we know how that s--- goes. It's hard to get lost in all that, so it's best to stay busy in the gym, doing sessions, and not think about the fights that will get picked or not. We'll hope for the highest-ranked guy for the most amount of money — just keep it simple, man. I try to give the fans the things that we see.

Zabit was booked to face Yair Rodríguez back in August, but the Mexican pulled out of the fight with an injury. The Featherweight division is heating up and it remains to be seen who forces their way into the title picture next.