"Came back stronger" - Fans have all the love for Jonathan Haggerty's redemption win in world title defense over Wei Rui

United Kingdom megastar Jonathan Haggerty received hefty praise from ONE Championship fans following a successful defense of the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Ad

Taking place in the co-main event, Haggerty felt the pressure on his shoulders entering the bout after losing the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September.

As he often does with defeats, the 28-year-old used them as motivation. This allowed him to turn in one of the best all-around performances of his young career. He emerged with the unanimous decision win and, in the process, snapped Wei's vaunted 21-fight winning streak.

Ad

Trending

Watch Haggerty's elation at defending the gold, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

In the comments section, fans congratulated Haggerty for a job well done. They wrote:

"Well deserved, came back stronger! 🔥"

"🔥🔥🔥Great fight to both, what a show🔥🔥🔥"

"Best fight of the night! Way to go @jhaggerty_ 🙌❤️"

"Congrats @jhaggerty_ awesome to see you win in Qatar live."

"Yyyyeeeessssssssss @jhaggerty_ we watched the fight from back here in good old Blighty. Welldone, Jon, super proud of you. 👍🥊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿"

Ad

"Thats how you comeback after a loss 👏🏽"

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to all fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty remained focused despite external noise ahead of Wei Rui showdown

In the post-fight interview with ONE athlete-turned-commentator Mitch Chilson, Jonathan Haggerty acknowledged how everyone counted out Wei Rui — except for him and his team.

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground product said:

"Everybody doubted him. I stayed switched on, listened to nobody apart from my coach and my team. I knew what I had to do this time, and that's to get the victory."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.