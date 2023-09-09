"Came up empty" - Sean Strickland hilariously admits to Nina-Marie Daniele of trying to find a kangaroo to fight

Sean Strickland hilariously revealed that he tried to find a kangaroo to fight during an interview with Nina-Marie Daniele.

Strickland is set to return to the octagon for what would be the biggest fight of his career against Israel Adesanya this weekend at UFC 293. 'Tarzan' is coming off an impressive second-round TKO victory over Abus Magomedov earlier this year in July and will look to upset the odds in Sydney, Australia.

Interestingly, it's Sean Strickland's first time in Australia and he seems to having fun during his time there. During a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, 'Tarzan' revealed that he got a rental car to go out to explore. While further claiming that he was trying to find a kangaroo to fight, Strickland had this to say:

"Yeah I got a rental car, went and looked at the waterfalls. I tried to find a kangaroo to fight... came up empty."

Laura Sanko speaks about ways Sean Strickland can beat Israel Adesanya

As one would expect, Strickland has emerged as a heavy underdog for his upcoming fight against Israel Adesanya. While many predict a rather one-sided contest between the two, UFC analyst and color commentator Laura Sanko believes that 'Tarzan' could end up pulling off a massive upset at UFC 293.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Laura Sanko spoke about the upcoming UFC middleweight championship matchup. While comparing Strickland's fighting style to that of a "thrash metal", Sanko had this to say:

"I think Sean knows what he needs to do to win... We often talk about guys that have really flashy techniques as being hard to emulate in the gym, I would argue that Sean Strickland would be pretty hard to emulate in the gym."

Laura Sanko further added:

"The analogy that keeps coming into my mind- is Izzy is a jazz musician; he's out there bending notes and being extemporaneous with how he expresses himself, and Sean Strickland is like thrash metal, he's in your face, and he's unrelenting... It can be very effective."

