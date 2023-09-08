UFC Tonight:  UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The world's premier MMA promotion will return to pay-per-view on Saturday, September 9 (US time) with UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland. The event will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Headlining the card will be a middleweight title showdown between reigning 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya and the No.5-ranked Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya will look to make his first title defense since recapturing the belt with a stunning second-round knockout of Alex Pereira earlier this year. Sean Strickland, meanwhile, scored a TKO win over Abusupiyan Magomedov last time out in July and is getting his first crack at the title.

In the co-main event, No.6-ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa will square off against the No.7-ranked Alexander Volkov.

The main card will also feature another clash of heavyweights as Justin Tafa takes on Austen Lane. Also on the card, Manel Kape will meet Felipe dos Santos in a flyweight clash. Tyson Pedro goes up against Anton Turkalj in a light heavyweight battle in the potential main card opener.

Find out when and where you can watch the event along with the full UFC 293 card.

UFC 293 - Timings

The following are the UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, September 9. The UFC 293 main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for the pay-per-view will get underway at 10:30 PM GMT on Saturday, September 9. The prelims follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, September 10, with the UFC 293 main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 6:30 AM AWST/ 8:00 AM ACST/ 8:30 AM AEST on Sunday, September 10, followed by the prelims at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AEST. The main card will get underway at 10:00 AM AWST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 12:00 PM AEST.

Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland fight preview below:

Where to watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $124.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £29.99 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Sean Strickland (middleweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov (heavyweight)

Manel Kape vs. Felipe dos Santos (flyweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane (heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj (light heavyweight)

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung (light heavyweight)

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal (featherweight)

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi (lightweight)

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones (lightweight)

Early preliminary card

Mike Mathetha vs. Charles Radtke (welterweight)

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda (catchweight)

Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie (welterweight)