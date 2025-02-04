"Came just to hurt someone" - Fans marvel at Turkish mauler Dagi Arslanaliev's penchant for violence in ONE debut

ONE Championship and its fans have welcomed many world-class fighters over the years, but few can match the athleticism that lightweight MMA mainstay Dagi Arslanaliev brings to the table.

The Turkish standout debuted at ONE: Clash of Heroes in January 2016 with a 32-second TKO of Indonesia's Mishal Alfad. The finishing sequence saw Arslanaliev cinching in an armbar, releasing the hold, performing a German suplex like it was a pro wrestling bout, and then capping it off with a downpour of punches.

Check out his promotional debut in the video below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Fans could not believe the pure athleticism they witnessed from Arslanaliev and bared their thoughts in the comments section:

"Put him in an armbar just to show him he could 😂"

"He literally came to just hurt someone."

"Did he seriously release the Armbar so he can knock him out?"

"Bro did a submission cancel for no reason."

"Had bro bamboozled."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

This dynamic fighting style has led to the 30-year-old posting finishes in all eight of his victories under the ONE banner — four by TKO, two via knockout, and a pair of submissions.

Dagi Arslanaliev headed for action-packed battle at ONE 171

Dagi Arslanaliev will head to Qatar as part of the undercard of ONE 171 on Feb. 20, where he and Croatian monster Roberto Soldic will star in a welterweight MMA bout.

One of the most formidable MMA competitors from Europe in recent years, 'Robocop' will be a tough draw for Arslanaliev owing to the UFD Gym athlete's insatiable hunger to claim his first win as ONE athlete.

Fans who want to catch ONE 171 live inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, can purchase tickets via Q-Tickets.

