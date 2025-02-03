WATCH: Turkish monster Dagi Arslanaliev's brutal sub-minute knockout stoppage of Ev Ting in Singapore

One of the chief concerns for rising stars in any professional sport is how to stand out from their peers. For ONE Championship athlete Dagi Arslanaliev, his big moment happened at ONE: Call To Greatness in February 2019.

At that event, the dominant Turkish fighter faced his most important test then: former ONE lightweight MMA world championship challenger Ev Ting.

Though 'ET' had one of the highest finishing rates in the promotion's history up to that point, Arslanaliev handed him a 26-second knockout thanks to a perfectly timed left hook leading into the ground-and-pound finishing sequence.

Watch the devastating finish below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Arslanaliev has logged two sub-minute finishes prior to this bout: a 32-second TKO of Mishal Alfad in his January 2016 promotional debut and a 26-second submission of Jietebusibai Haolan in August of that same year.

What makes his ONE tenure even more fascinating is that all eight of his wins have come by way of a finish. He only ever saw the final bell in his October 2019 unanimous decision loss to reigning ONE lightweight and welterweight MMA king Christian Lee during the ONE Lightweight MMA Grand Prix final.

Dagi Arslanaliev set for action-packed brawl at ONE 171

Dagi Arslanaliev will pursue his ninth win under the ONE banner at ONE 171 on Feb. 20 at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. His opponent will be Croatian knockout machine Roberto Soldic.

'Robocop' is still hunting for his first win in ONE after his last two outings ended in disaster — a no contest against Murad Ramazanov in his December 2022 promotional debut and a shocking second-round knockout to former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam in May 2023.

Fans who want to catch the action live can purchase tickets for ONE 171 via Q-Tickets.

