FREE FULL FIGHT: Christian Lee overcomes Dagi Arslanaliev in lightning lightweight grand prix final

You won't find many world champions today who can rival the dominance of ONE lightweight and welterweight world champion Christian Lee. 'The Warrior' has been utterly unstoppable on the global stage, ever since his debut as a 17-year-old pro right up to becoming a double-champion.

Domination of a division is only truly measured by the level of opposition a world champion has to face. This is the case with Christian Lee as he had to face and beat a plethora of high-level killers in the featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight divisions.

One such high-level opposition was Dagi Arslanaliev in 2019. 'The Warrior' and Dagi faced each other at the 2019 ONE lightweight world Grand Prix tournament finals with Lee just fresh off of his historic world title win over Shinya Aoki.

ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the match on YouTube:

"Relive insane action from two-division king Christian Lee’s ONE Lightweight MMA World Grand Prix Championship Final showdown with Turkish warrior Dagi Arslanaliev in 2019!"

The bout was an absolute war with 'Dagi' going full beast mode in both the ground game, as well as on the feet. Apart from an early armbar attempt and a flash knockdown from Arslanaliev, however, the entire fight was pretty much within Christian Lee's control.

'The Warrior' increased the pressure incrementally as the rounds went by and constantly pressed the action to sap Dagi's momentum and overwhelm him with the sheer volume of his attacks. 'Dagi' made a valiant effort to make a come back in the final round but Christian Lee had already done enough to merit a unanimous decision win.

In his last appearance inside the Circle, Lee made quick work of Kiamrian Abbasov to become the new ONE welterweight world champion at ONE on Prime video 4. This made 'The Warrior' a two-division world champion. At the moment, the champ-champ is on indefinite hiatus following the tragic death of his sister and fellow ONE fighter, Victoria Lee. If and when Lee returns in the Circle, we are sure we'll be treated to another classic.