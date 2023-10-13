"Came on my room in same energy" - Paulo Costa mocks USADA with hilarious John Fury-KSI clip

Paulo Costa weighed in on the interaction between John Fury and KSI during the presser for the Misfits X DAZN: The PRIME Card.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger was unfortunately forced to withdraw from his UFC 294 bout against Khamzat Chimaev due to a staph infection but was right back to entertain his followers on social media. The clip that went viral online saw Fury join the staredown between his son, Tommy Fury, and the YouTuber-turned-boxer and then proceeded to start punching and headbutting the plexiglass that was between them.

The video caught the attention of Paulo Costa, who reacted to the scene that unfolded at the presser and made a hilarious comparison to what he experienced with USADA. He mentioned that the anti-doping agency representative entered his room in a similar fashion while he was cutting weight for a fight, writing:

"Usada came on my room in same energy when I was cutting weight."

Tweet reacting to the John Fury-KSI clip

'Borrachinha' won't have to worry about dealing with USADA any longer as the promotion announced that they will be partnering with Drug Free Sport International effective January 1st, 2024.

Paulo Costa forced to withdraw from UFC 294

Paulo Costa was forced to withdraw from his highly anticipated middleweight clash against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 after he wasn't cleared to compete due to his staph infection.

'Borrachinha' had a staph infection in his elbow, which he got taken care of by undergoing surgery. But, he had another surgery on his elbow on Tuesday, which forced the UFC to go in another direction. It was officially announced that the former middleweight title challenger was removed from the card and that former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman would be replacing him.

It remains to be seen how long 'Borrachinha' will be out of action as he expressed interest in remaining on the UFC 294 card and fighting Chimaev.

