“Can he beat the best?” - Chatri Sityodtong hyped on upcoming showdown between Nabil Anane and Superlek

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong can't wait for his promotion's upcoming blockbuster this weekend -- ONE 172 -- which will bring together the world's greatest martial artists under one roof to compete in the biggest event of the year.

But there's one fight the ONE head honcho is really looking forward to -- the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification showdown between reigning king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 and interim titleholder Nabil Anane.

This bout is a rematch of the pair's June 2023 encounter at ONE Friday Fights 22 in Bangkok, where the veteran Superlek stopped a debuting Anane in the first round.

Now two years later, and with Anane riding a six-fight winning streak, the two bantamweight elite are ready to meet again.

Speaking at the recent ONE 170 post-fight press conference, Sityodtong shared his thoughts on this upcoming matchup.

He said:

"The question is, can he [Nabil Anane] beat the best or not? Superlek is a very dangerous opponent. They will fight in Tokyo, and unify the belt. I think that fight is going to blow up the world."

Needless to say, fans are definitely looking forward to this fight which is only days away.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 to unify bantamweight Muay Thai gold against interim titleholder Nabil Anane at ONE 172 in Japan

Reigning and defending ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 will try to unify his gold against interim titleholder, six-foot-four-inch tall star Nabil Anane.

The two trade strikes in a five-round battle for the undisputed throne at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

