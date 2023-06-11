Can Charles Oliveira beat Islam Makhachev in a rematch? Beneil Dariush KO sparks heated Twitter debate - "Giving me Holloway/Volk vibes"

Charles Oliveira's emphatic win over Beneil Dariush has sparked Twitter debate about the possibility of him beating Islam Makhachev.

Oliveira and Dariush entered the octagon last night in a highly anticipated lightweight bout at UFC 289. Despite being taken down early, the Brazilian found a way to get back to his feet and finish 'Benny' towards the end of the first round itself.

With his victory, Charles Oliveira has most certainly cemented himself as the next title challenger. Reacting to the same, fans on Twitter are split in two. While some fans believe that 'do Bronx' will be much more competitive in his rematch against Islam Makhachev, others believe that the Brazilian will end up being like Max Holloway in his rivalry against Alexander Volkanovski.

Take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions below:

"It’s giving me Holloway/Volk vibes for sure"

"@CharlesDoBronxs is the new Connor McGregor in terms of support AND Fame."

"Charles is insane, but nothing about that fight gives me confidence that he can beat Islam"

"Charles is insane, but nothing about that fight gives me confidence that he can beat Islam"

"Islam’s game is just the perfect counter to Charles. I love Islam to death but I feel for Charles. By far and away the second best in his division, he’s the lightweight Whittaker."

"Islam's game is just the perfect counter to Charles. I love Islam to death but I feel for Charles. By far and away the second best in his division, he's the lightweight Whittaker."

"Fair enough but I do think Charles was having an off night against islam and needed to come in with a better gameplan than how he usually treats his fights. If he makes some adjustments I think it's a more competitive fight at the very least"

"His ground game wasn't working. He was being controlled on the ground and getting hit with solid GnP. I don't see him doing anything better in the rematch"

"Charles came in 2 pounds underweight and look at the difference. If he could just avoid having those life draining weight cuts I think it's closer to a toss up."

"He's gonna be a hell of a gatekeeper"

"Maybe, but it gives him all the belief in the world that he can go at it again and that does something to a fighter. So pumped for Charles vs Islam 2."

"i think the rematch will be much more competitive"

"It's kinda like welter was. When usman was clear 1 and Colby clear 2."

"He was much less threatening off of his back than I hoped he would be. I think his best path against Islam is going to be there and I don't think Beneil possess anything close to Islam's top pressure."

Charles Oliveira is ready to fight Islam Makhachev anywhere

Following his glorious victory at UFC 289, the former UFC lightweight champion called for a rematch against Islam Makhachev. The two squared off back in October last year when the Dagestani prevailed on top and won the UFC lightweight championship via second-round submission.

Speaking of wanting to fight Islam Makhachev for the title again, Charles Oliveira claimed to be ready to fight him anywhere, even in his house. While suggesting that he was at his "10%" when he fought Makhachev last year, the Brazilian had this to say during the post-fight interview:

"I didn't need to send a message. The last time you saw 10% of me. now you saw a 120% of me. The champ has a name, his name is Charles Oliveira. You know what? Dana, I'm next one, you know. You want me to fight him in his house, I'll go, I'm ready, let's do it."

Catch Oliveira's comments below:

