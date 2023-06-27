"Can I see my kids again?" - UFC star felt his eye got 'ripped out' in sickening illegal move that led to a 'No Contest'

UFC star felt that his eye was "ripped out" after a gruesome eye poke at UFC Jacksonville.

Justin Tafa was at the wrong end of a sickening eye poke at UFC Jacksonville this past weekend against Austen Lane. The medics rushed to the octagon to check on Tafa's eye which showed immediate swelling and the bout was declared a 'No Contest'.

Combat Sports Today 📰 @CSTodayNews



#UFCJacksonville



One of the most brutal eye poke in the UFC ends the fight between Austen Lane and Justin Tafa One of the most brutal eye poke in the UFC ends the fight between Austen Lane and Justin Tafa 😢#UFCJacksonville https://t.co/lnGzKnni1N

Leading into the fight, Tafa was on a two-fight win streak. However, with such an unexpected end to his bout against Lane, he was visibly distraught. He even demanded his win bonus and called for his opponent to be disqualified.

Talking about the eye poke during an interview with Herald Sun, Justin Tafa revealed that he initially thought that his eyeball was "ripped out". While claiming to be worried about being able to see his kids again, Tafa had this to say:

“I thought my eyeball had been ripped out, honestly. That's why I turned around and stepped away. The first thing I was thinking was, ‘can I see my kids again?’ I didn't even care about the fight, I thought my eyeball had come out of my face. I just hope it's not really bad damage. Everything's blurry now. I can see your face, but everything's just blurry."

Justin Tafa gives an update on his eye after UFC Jacksonville

The UFC heavyweight recently took to Twitter to give an update about his eye. By the looks of it, the eye poke looked to be one of the worst in recent memory and fans worried if Tafa had suffered any major damage to his eyes.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. As revealed by Justin Tafa himself, he has been cleared of any major damage to either one of his eyes. While revealing that his right eye is still in some pain and has blurred vision, 'Bad Man' had this to say:

"Cleared of any major damage to both eyes but both eyes did suffer some damage. Right eye still in some pain, sensitive to light and blurred vision on the but I thank God nothing that was going to end my career or cause serious damage to my eye. Thank you all for your concern"

Take a look at his tweet below:

Justin Tafa @justin_tafa



Thank you all for your concern 🏾 Cleared of any major damage to both eyes but both eyes did suffer some damage. Right eye still in some pain, sensitive to light and blurred vision on the but I thank God nothing that was going to end my career or cause serious damage to my eye.Thank you all for your concern Cleared of any major damage to both eyes but both eyes did suffer some damage. Right eye still in some pain, sensitive to light and blurred vision on the but I thank God nothing that was going to end my career or cause serious damage to my eye. Thank you all for your concern 🙏🏾 https://t.co/NQawBFgxdp

Poll : 0 votes