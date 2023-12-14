"Can we not just kill him?" - Former UFC star advocates for stringent penalties against an individual accused of r*pe

Former UFC star Darren Till took to social media to express his outrage after Ricki Lee, a twenty-year-old individual, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for r*ping two women while they slept in their homes. The two isolated incidents took place in 2019 and 2020.

Taking to his official 'X' handle, the former welterweight title contender had this to say about the convict:

"Can we not just kill him? Not even kill him just torture him real real bad then kill him?"

Check out Darren Till's comment below:

Lee faced three counts of rape, adamantly pleading not guilty. However, following a two-week trial, he was convicted in October and subsequently sentenced at Basildon Crown Court.

Essex Police reported that both victims, attacked separately in South Ockendon and Benfleet, experienced suffered a great deal of trauma, with one of the victims being forced to relocate across the country for a fresh start.

Former UFC star Darren Till questions Jake Paul's PPV claims

Jake Paul recently asserted that he's "generated 250 million dollars in pay-per-view revenue," a staggering figure that raised eyebrows including former UFC star Darren Till.

Appearing in an interview, 'The Problem Child' said:

"All the influencer shit, the MMA shit, is cool, it draws big pay-per-views, it's fun, it's super entertaining. There's more, you know, shit talk. I generated 250 million dollars in pay-per-view revenue, right? That's cool, but money doesn't create a legacy. For me, this is my road to world champion and it's about getting the experience under the bright lights to actually be able to compete at the highest, highest level."

While Paul's exact PPV numbers remain unverified, his statement didn't sit well with Till. The Englishman took to his X platform with a succinct response:

"Oh god. Really?"

Check out Darren Till's comment below:

