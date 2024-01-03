“Can't believe how time flies” - Danielle Kelly reflects on a career that led to her becoming an inaugural ONE world champ

Danielle Kelly has shared a short reflection on her combat sports journey thus far.

At one point, Kelly was an accomplished female submission grappler considering other career options due to the lack of opportunities. Several years later, the American superstar became the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion, offering her plenty of options in 2024.

Although she’s reached the top of the mountain, Kelly hasn’t forgotten where she came from. Several days ago, the 28-year-old shared an Instagram post showcasing several moments from her grappling career with the following message as the caption:

“In honor of matches tonight and end of the yet is near, I’ve beaten champions in different categories (mma bjj and sambo) and was main event in some. Pretty cool to look back at😭💪🏼 can’t believe how time flies”

Danielle Kelly looks back on success in 2023

Danielle Kelly competed and earned wins in two submission grappling matches under the ONE banner in 2023. Firstly, she took on former ONE women’s strawweight MMA world title challenger Ayaka Miura and won by unanimous decision.

Seven months later, Kelly earned the same result in a rematch against Jessa Khan, with the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title on the line.

Before focusing on 2024, Kelly reflected on her successful calendar year by saying this on Instagram:

“2023. If I learned anything, it’s do what makes YOU happy. It was a good year for jiu jitsu. I competed twice, won at catchweight against a tough judo fighter, and won the @onechampionship atomweight belt against a decorated bb world champion who beat me before and everyone doubted me. Taught a ton of seminars and met new amazing people. Gain a little best friend who’s deaf. I’m looking forward to the new year and my goals.”

Kelly's next submission grappling match has not been officially announced. With that said, she’s expected to have an action-packed year as she defends her atomweight throne against any challenger presented by ONE.