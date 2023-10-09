"Can't even survive left hook of Pereira"- Sean Strickland's controversial tweet amid ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict sparks fierce debate

MMA fans have been debating after Sean Strickland has weighed in on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have been ongoing for a number of years, however, the situation has escalated into war over the last week. A number of Palestinian groups have attempted to capture and seize a host of areas across Israel, which has now seen the Israeli Prime Minisiter announce the full mobilization of the Israeli army.

Sean Strickland has since taken to X (formerly Twitter) to address the conflict. The UFC middleweight champ once again spoke without a filter, where he claimed that those supporting either side of the war instead of peace 'make him sick'. He tweeted:

"Breed your hate, post your flags, pick your side...When you see children with missing limbs maybe you might get it. Actually you won't, you will post a flag and pick a side...You all make me sick.... To be hated by you all is a compliment."

Fans have been reacting to the polarizing message from Strickland, with some fans opting to poke fun at 'Tarzan' instead. One fan claimed that the 32-year-old's comments on war mean nothing as he lost to Alex Pereira:

"Lol you can't even survive left hook of Pereira"

Another fan opted to praise Sean Strickland instead, stating that his point of view makes them proud to have him as a champion:

"This is the champion we need. No lies here."

Sean Strickland labels Belal Muhammad a 'coward' after expressing his support for Palestine

Sean Strickland has called out Belal Muhammad, after the welterweight contender voiced his support for Palestine on social media.

Muhammad is often outspoken for his support of the State of Palestine, and prior to the UFC banning country flags in the octagon, 'Remember the Name' would often don the Palestinian flag.

Recently, amidst the ongoing conflict happening between Israel and Palestine, Muhammad expressed his solidarity with Palestine by tweeting:

"Pray for Palestine 🇵🇸 "

Strickland soon responded to Belal Muhammad's post, where he criticized Muhammad for supporting the Hamas attacks on innocent Israeli citizens. 'Tarzan' wrote back:

"This is what you'd call a coward response. Instead of taking a stand against terrorism and advocating for a peaceful resolution you say this dumb sh*t... Ignoring what just happened. Belal you were born in America, you live in America just shut the fu*k up."

