"Can't tell if this is a banter or real beef" - Fans left majorly confused as insults fly between Darren Till and influencer MMA Guru

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till has recently caught the attention of fans with his online confrontation with MMA Guru.Till currently competes in boxing and is signed under the Misfits Boxing banner. A few weeks ago, he became the promotion's inaugural bridgerweight champion by defeating Luke Rockhold.In a post on X, the Scouser suddenly expressed his frustration towards the influencer MMA Guru, who is known for sharing his unfiltered opinions about the combat sports community. In response to Till's comments, the influencer clapped back, writing:&quot;How this bloated mong Darren Till reacts to seeing me join his gay little interview Got a face like a f**king drowned man found at the bottom of a river with rocks in his pockets Probably not the only rocks you've had in your pockets either is it mate no wonder your nose is so f**ked up go call out another 50 year old or influencer you fat little tramp @darrentill2&quot;Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @THATBOYMMAGURU's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Can't tell if this is a banter or real beef&quot;Others commented:&quot;Weren’t you asking him to play COD the other day?&quot;&quot;What happened? Thought you were bros&quot;&quot;Till doesn't want that smoke...&quot;&quot;All the yanks in the comments thinking this is real beef 😭😭😭&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @THATBOYMMAGURU on X]When MMA Guru proposed to scrap against Darren Till for $50KDarren Till's last fight in the UFC took place against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 in December 2022, where he lost by submission. After du Plessis' victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 last year, Till expressed his desire to fight the South African again.In response to the callout, MMA Guru suggested a matchup between himself and Till instead. In a post on X, the influencer wrote:&quot;Let's scrap in my garden, Darren, winner takes all 50k prize. Lowest I can make is 110kg. I'll stream it live on my channel. Just started feeling well again off an IV drip, and I'm liking my chances you chimp featured white.&quot;