"Proper naughty" - Fans react as Darren Till delivers vicious KO over Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22

Darren Till reminded fight fans why he was once regarded as a gifted striker with a ruthless knockout win over Luke Rockhold in Manchester. The former UFC welterweight title challenger stopped the former middleweight champion with a brutal left hook in the third round of their Misfits Boxing 22 main event.Till had Rockhold in trouble from the opening round. He worked the body early before rocking Rockhold with a clean left hand that left the American visibly shaken at the horn.Rockhold staggered to the wrong corner between rounds, which was a clear sign that Till’s power was taking its toll. The second round saw Till pressing forward again, snapping Rockhold’s head back with another hard left as the former UFC middleweight champion tried to hold him off with jabs.Rockhold showed grit by surviving the frame, but the momentum was fully with Till, who could smell the finish. Till walked Rockhold down in the third round, trapping him against the ropes and unleashing a flurry before landing a left hook that sent his rival crashing down. The referee stepped in immediately as the Manchester crowd erupted.Check out the finishing sequence below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral fans commented below the Instagram post, with one fan writing:&quot;Proper naughty.&quot;Other fans commented:&quot;Tommy Fury dodged a bullet.&quot;&quot;Imagine if @darrentill2.0 started boxing before MMA, he would have been a beast.&quot;&quot;Might as well transition into boxing.&quot;&quot;Rockhold finds himself in a familiar position as per usual.&quot;&quot;Give me Till vs. Jake Paul.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Darren Till knocking out Luke Rockhold. [Screenshots courtesy: @mf_daznxseries on Instagram]The win marked Till’s third straight in the Misfits ring since transitioning from MMA. Rockhold, who had previously tested himself in bare-knuckle boxing, Karate Combat and grappling since leaving the UFC, was making his professional boxing debut.The card also delivered a notable result in the co-main event as Tony Ferguson secured his first win in years. The 41-year-old former interim UFC lightweight champion pressured Nathaniel 'Salt Papi' Bustamante and secured a third-round TKO stoppage to capture the Misfits interim middleweight title.