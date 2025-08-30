  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Misfits Boxing 22: Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi - Full video highlights

Misfits Boxing 22: Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi - Full video highlights

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 30, 2025 22:32 GMT
Tony Ferguson fought Salt Papi in a boxing bout. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Tony Ferguson fought Salt Papi in a boxing bout. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Misfits Boxing 22 marked Tony Ferguson's debut in boxing, where he faced Salt Papi for the interim middleweight title in the co-main event. The fight took place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Aug. 30.

Ad

As the bout began, Ferguson appeared confident, walking his opponent toward the ropes. In contrast, Salt Papi adopted a southpaw stance, patiently waiting for opportunities to land significant shots on the former UFC star. Throughout the fight, the 31-year-old Papi delivered several precise combinations. However, Ferguson showcased his toughness and resilience.

In Round 3, 'El Cucuy' unleashed a series of combinations that left Salt Papi seemingly unable to respond. Consequently, the referee intervened and waved off the fight, declaring Ferguson the winner by TKO.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the victory at Misfits Boxing 22, Ferguson broke an eight-fight losing streak in his career. In those setbacks, he was defeated by the likes of Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler, and Charles Oliveira.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

On the other hand, Salt Papi's defeat marked the end of his three-fight winning streak. Additionally, moments after the bout, Dillon Danis stepped inside the ring and seemingly had a verbal agreement with Ferguson to clash against each other next.

Ad

Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi video highlights

Ferguson arrives at the venue looking focused.

Ad

Salt Papi gears up for the fight.

Ad

Ferguson walks out to the ring.

Ad

Ferguson and Papi inside the ring moments before the fight.

Ad

'El Cucuy' expresses his emotion after defeating Papi.

Ad

Ferguson gets crowned as the new Misfits Boxing interim middleweight champion.

Ad

Dillon Danis and Tony Ferguson acknowledge each other.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications