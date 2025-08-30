Misfits Boxing 22: Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi - Full video highlights

Misfits Boxing 22 marked Tony Ferguson's debut in boxing, where he faced Salt Papi for the interim middleweight title in the co-main event. The fight took place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Aug. 30.As the bout began, Ferguson appeared confident, walking his opponent toward the ropes. In contrast, Salt Papi adopted a southpaw stance, patiently waiting for opportunities to land significant shots on the former UFC star. Throughout the fight, the 31-year-old Papi delivered several precise combinations. However, Ferguson showcased his toughness and resilience.In Round 3, 'El Cucuy' unleashed a series of combinations that left Salt Papi seemingly unable to respond. Consequently, the referee intervened and waved off the fight, declaring Ferguson the winner by TKO.With the victory at Misfits Boxing 22, Ferguson broke an eight-fight losing streak in his career. In those setbacks, he was defeated by the likes of Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler, and Charles Oliveira.On the other hand, Salt Papi's defeat marked the end of his three-fight winning streak. Additionally, moments after the bout, Dillon Danis stepped inside the ring and seemingly had a verbal agreement with Ferguson to clash against each other next.Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi video highlightsFerguson arrives at the venue looking focused.Salt Papi gears up for the fight.Ferguson walks out to the ring.Ferguson and Papi inside the ring moments before the fight.'El Cucuy' expresses his emotion after defeating Papi.Ferguson gets crowned as the new Misfits Boxing interim middleweight champion.Dillon Danis and Tony Ferguson acknowledge each other.