Misfits Boxing 22: Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi: Live round-by-round updates

The Misfits Boxing 22 Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming MFB interim middleweight title fight co-headling the MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones card.The bout is set for five, three-minute, rounds and features the latest swing at influencer boxing by an aging MMA legend. Ferguson was once of the most feared lightweights in the world, having terrorized the UFC's 155-pound division in the 2010s. Those days, though, are gone.No longer the UFC interim lightweight champion, Ferguson left MMA with a 25-11 record after an 8-fight losing streak, the longest in UFC history. Furthermore, he has no boxing experience, but his opponent does. Papi is 6-2 as an exhibition boxer and carries serious power in his punches.He is also significantly younger. So, despite the absence of betting odds due to the fight being under exhibition rules, few favor an over-the-hill Ferguson to win. The card starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 6:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).However, the Ferguson vs. Papi bout is expected to start at around 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T. / 10:30 PM B.S.T.