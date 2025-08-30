  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Misfits Boxing 22: Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi: Live round-by-round updates

Misfits Boxing 22: Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Published Aug 30, 2025 06:40 GMT
tony
Tony Ferguson (left) vs. Salt Papi (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @MisfitsBoxing via X/Twitter]

The Misfits Boxing 22 Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi round-by-round updates have arrived. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming MFB interim middleweight title fight co-headling the MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones card.

Ad

The bout is set for five, three-minute, rounds and features the latest swing at influencer boxing by an aging MMA legend. Ferguson was once of the most feared lightweights in the world, having terrorized the UFC's 155-pound division in the 2010s. Those days, though, are gone.

No longer the UFC interim lightweight champion, Ferguson left MMA with a 25-11 record after an 8-fight losing streak, the longest in UFC history. Furthermore, he has no boxing experience, but his opponent does. Papi is 6-2 as an exhibition boxer and carries serious power in his punches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He is also significantly younger. So, despite the absence of betting odds due to the fight being under exhibition rules, few favor an over-the-hill Ferguson to win. The card starts at 1:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 10:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time) / 6:00 PM B.S.T. (British Summer Time).

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, the Ferguson vs. Papi bout is expected to start at around 5:30 PM E.T. / 2:30 PM P.T. / 10:30 PM B.S.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis of and live scoring for the upcoming interim middleweight title fight.

Ad
Ad

Misfits Boxing 22: Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications