Misfits Boxing 22: Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold - Full results

Misfits Boxing 22, headlined by Darren Till and Luke Rockhold, has concluded. The event took place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Aug. 30, and included a total of 11 fights across 10 different weight classes. This article provides a recap of the fights and presents the full results for Misfits Boxing 22.Main event: Bridgerweight - Darren Till vs. Luke RockholdThe Misfits Boxing Bridgerweight title was on the line with former UFC stars Darren Till and Luke Rockhold fighting for it. Right in the opening round, Till scored a big knockdown on Rockhold and continued to put pressure on his opponent. In Round 3, Till connected a massive left to knock Rockhold out cold.Official Result: Darren Till def. Luke Rockhold via KO (1:08, Round 3)Misfits Boxing 22 undercard resultsCo-main event: Middleweight - Tony Ferguson vs. Salt PapiTony Ferguson and Salt Papi faced each other for the Misfits Boxing interim middleweight title. Although Papi started strong, Ferguson made a comeback in the third round and secured victory by TKO.Official Result: Tony Ferguson def. Salt Papi via TKO (2:43, Round 3)Light heavyweight (MMA): Dillon Danis vs. Warren SpencerDillon Danis, who boasts a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, clashed against Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22. As the opening bell rang, Spencer threw an uppercut and followed it up with a clinch. Danis saw it as an opportunity and caught Spencer with a guillotine choke.Official Result: Dillon Danis def. Warren Spencer via submission (0:15, Round 1)Middleweight: Joey Essex vs. NumeiroPopular reality show personality Joey Essex made his boxing debut in an exhibition bout against Numeiro. Right from the very start, both fighters threw consistent strikes at each other. At the end of the four-round bout, Essex was declared the winner.Official Result: Joey Essex def. Numeiro via majority decision (37-37, 38-36, 39-37)Super middleweight: Ty Mitchell vs. Sean HemphillTy Mitchell and Sean Hemphill scrapped against each other for the Misfits Boxing Pro Super middleweight title. The bout saw both cautiously throwing strikes, with Mitchell being more on the aggressive side. Although Mitchell seemingly dominated the second half of the fight, it wasn't enough to get the judges' nod.Official Result: Ty Mitchell def. Sean Hemphill via split decision (98-95, 95-96, 96-94)Heavyweight: Chase DeMoor vs. Natan MarconMisfits Boxing heavyweight champion Chase DeMoor defended his title against debutant Natan Marcon. After a cautious first round, DeMoor caused a cut on Marcon's mouth in the second round, leading the referee to stop the bout.Official Result: Chase DeMoor def. Natan Marcon via TKO (0:52, Round 2)Light heavyweight: Amadeusz Ferrari vs. Rahim PardesiIn an exhibition match, Amadeusz Ferrari and Rahim Pardesi fought for four rounds. Throughout the bout, Pardesi employed a more technical strategy, while Ferrari aimed for a decisive knockout. In the final round, Pardesi delivered a dominant performance and secured a TKO victory.Official Result: Rahim Pardesi def. Amadeusz Ferrari via TKO (1:05, Round 4)Middleweight: Amir Anderson vs. Vitor SiqueiraAmir Anderson, holding an unbeaten record, competed against Vitor Siqueira at Misfits Boxing 22. Anderson appeared more confident during the fight, taking control in the early rounds. In the final minute of Round 3, he knocked Siqueira down. Anderson maintained his momentum and ultimately achieved a TKO victory.Official Result: Amir Anderson def. Vitor Siqueira via TKO (0:55, Round 5)Women's lightweight: Carla Jade vs. Daryn HarrisMisfits Boxing women's lightweight champion Carla Jade stepped in to defend her title against debutant Daryn Harris. As the opening bell rang, Harris, with her high guard stance, charged at Jade. However, from the second round, Jade showcased her clinical striking to get the judges' nod at the end of the fight.Official Result: Carla Jade def. Daryn Harris via unanimous decision (49-46 x 2, 50-45)Women's middleweight: Demi Sims vs. Nadeshi HopkinsDemi Sims and Nadeshi Hopkins both stepped in for the boxing debut in an exhibition bout at the undercard of Misfits Boxing 22. Hopkins started as the aggressor, while Sims looked for cautious openings. After a strong opening round, Sims continued her momentum to get the judges' nod.Official Result: Demi Sims def. Nadeshi Hopkins via unanimous decision (40-35 x 3)Super lightweight: J'hon Ingram vs. Banty SinghJ'hon Ingram entered the match as the favorite, boasting an unblemished record against Banty Singh. From the beginning of the fight, Ingram took the offensive. After dominating the opening round, the American fighter secured a decisive TKO victory over Singh.Official Result: J'hon Ingram def. Banty Singh via TKO (1:19, Round 2)Check out the full results of Misfits Boxing 22 card below:Full CardMain event: Bridgerweight - Darren Till def. Luke Rockhold via KO (1:08, Round 3)Co-main event: Middleweight - Tony Ferguson def. Salt Papi via TKO (2:43, Round 3)Light heavyweight - Dillon Danis def. Warren Spencer via submission (0:15, Round 1)Middleweight - Joey Essex def. Numeiro via majority decision (37-37, 38-36, 39-37)Super middleweight - Ty Mitchell def. Sean Hemphill via split decision (98-95, 95-96, 96-94)Heavyweight - Chase DeMoor def. Natan Marcon via TKO (0:52, Round 2)Light heavyweight - Rahim Pardesi def. Amadeusz Ferrari via TKO (1:05, Round 4)Middleweight - Amir Anderson def. Vitor Siqueira via TKO (0:55, Round 5)Women's lightweight - Carla Jade def. Daryn Harris via unanimous decision (49-46 x 2, 50-45)Women's middleweight - Demi Sims def. Nadeshi Hopkins via unanimous decision (40-35 x 3)Super lightweight - J'hon Ingram def. Banty Singh via TKO (1:19, Round 2)