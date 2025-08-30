Misfits 22: Joey Essex vs. Numeiro - Live round-by-round updates

The MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones card features several exciting matchups, including a middleweight four-round exhibition boxing bout between Joey Essex and Joao 'Numeiro' Barbosa.

Joey Essex is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, recognized for his appearances in various reality shows, including Love Island. After initially planning to make his professional boxing debut last year, Essex was unable to do so due to undisclosed reasons. Now, the 35-year-old finally has the opportunity to showcase his boxing skills in the upcoming bout.

On the other hand, Joao 'Numeiro' Barbosa is a popular Portuguese influencer renowned for his lavish lifestyle. In terms of boxing experience, Numeiro has competed professionally once, where he defeated Kalin Simeonov by sixth-round corner stoppage.

The upcoming bout between Essex and Barbosa will highlight these popular internet personalities' abilities in the boxing ring. While the Englishman has been training under renowned coach Tony Sims, he is eager to turn this chance into a successful debut.

The MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The fight card is set to begin at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

