Misfits 22 walkout songs: Tracks Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis, and others have used before

Darren Till is set to make his third professional boxing appearance in a bridgerweight title fight against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the main event of Misfits 22, billed as 'Ring of Thrones.' The event will take place on Aug. 30 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Till is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Darren Stewart at MF & DAZN: X Series 21 this May. Meanwhile, Rockhold is entering the squared circle for the first time in his combat sports career. After his departure from the UFC, the 40-year-old ventured into the world of BKFC and Karate Combat.

In the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will take on Salt Papi in a middleweight bout.

Darren Till vs. Anthony Luke Rockhold: Which songs have both fighters walked out to?

During his split decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in 2019, Darren Till walked out to 'Sweet Caroline' by Neil Diamond.

In his last MMA appearance at UFC 282 in 2022, Till suffered a third-round submission loss to former middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. The Brit chose 'Tourner Dans Le Vide' by Indila as his entrance theme.

At UFC Fight Night 76 in 2015, Till walked out to 'Radioactive' by Imagine Dragons against Nicolas Dalby, which ended in a majority draw.

As for Rockhold, when the 40-year-old captured the 185-pound belt from Chris Weidman at UFC 194 in 2015, he walked out to 'Won't Back Down' by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

In his unanimous decision loss against Paulo Costa at UFC 278 in 2022, Rockhold used 'The Point of No Return' by Immortal Technique as his entrance theme.

Misfits 22: Which songs have other fighters on the card walked out to?

Tony Ferguson: 'The Party Has Just Begun' by Freestyle

Salt Papi: 'Bebot' by Black Eyed Peas.

Dillon Danis: 'Without Me' by Eminem

