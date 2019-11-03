UFC 244: Darren Till beats Kelvin Gastelum in his Middleweight debut

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 03 Nov 2019, 10:13 IST

Darren Till

At tonight's UFC 244 pay-per-view, Darren Till made his debut in the middleweight division and for his first fight at 185-pounds, Till faced and defeated former UFC Middleweight Championship contender Kelvin Gastelum.

Darren Till's last outing in the UFC

Prior to tonight's fight against Kelvin Gastelum, Darren Till was in talks of a potential move up to the UFC Middleweight Division but stayed at Welterweight and faced Jorge Masvidal on 16th March, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 147.

Having already lost a UFC Welterweight Championship bout to Tyron Woodley, Till lost to Masvidal via second-round knockout, as both fighters were awarded a Fight of the Night bonus for their performances, as well.

UFC 244: Darren Till wins his first fight at Middleweight

Moving up to the Middleweight Division, Darren Till certainly looked more than comfortable in his first fight at 185-pounds, however, it was Gastelum who started off the fight in a convincing manner as he had control over Till in the opening few minutes. With two minutes remaining in the first round, Till finally got away and found an opening and landed two punches, as the round ends with the latter connecting with a solid left.

The second round began with Gastelum looking to get a grip of the fight, however, Till kept his composure and kept connecting with some solid shots before eventually being eye poked by the former. A brief pause into the fight but Till is okay to go. The fight resumes and Till continues the dominance throughout the round, as the latter ends the round with some solid counters.

The final round began with Till landing a solid punch but Gastelum easily shaked it off. Till keeps going at it and connects with punches, elbows, and some solid kicks as well. Gastelum, for one, got a late takedown followed by another but Till managed to keep him composure as the round eventually came to a close.

As we went to judges scorecard, Till won the fight via unanimous decision, winning his first fight in Middleweight.

