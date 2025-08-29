Is Joey Essex married? Exploring the English television star's relationship status, personal life, and more

Joey Essex is set to make his boxing debut at Misfits 22 Ring of Thrones in Manchester. The English reality star will face Portuguese influencer Numeiro on Aug. 30, with the event airing live on DAZN PPV.

Essex has been training under his uncle, Tony Sims. He is a well-regarded coach who has guided elite fighters, including Anthony Joshua, and has also sparred with professional welterweight Conor Benn.

As for his personal life, Essex has never been married and does not have children. His relationships have often been public, most notably with Sam Faiers, his former co-star on 'The Only Way Is Essex.' Their engagement ended in 2014 after an on-and-off romance.

In 2023, Essex was linked to model Grace Jackson, with the two later reconnecting during Love Island in 2024. Following that stint, Essex dated Jessy Potts, but the pair split in September 2024, only weeks after leaving the villa.

As of August 2025, Essex describes himself as single, focusing on his career and new projects.

The loss of his mother has been a defining part of Essex’s life. His mother, Tina, died by suicide when he was ten, though Joey and his sister Frankie were initially told it was an accident.

He confronted this trauma in the 2021 BBC Three documentary Joey Essex: Grief and Me and has since worked with Child Bereavement UK as an ambassador.

Joey Essex claims he's confident ahead of his boxing debut

Joey Essex will make his boxing debut on Aug. 30 when he faces Portuguese influencer Numeiro at Misfits 22 in Manchester.

Essex has taken the preparation seriously, sparring with professional fighters. Known for his long run across reality television, he is now aiming to prove himself in a different arena.

Speaking about his preparation in an interview with the BBC, he said:

"You're going to see me get in the ring with someone up for a fight, and so I'm ready to show the world what I'm about... It was only a matter of time before I stepped into the ring. With my TV work, there's never been a gap where it's fitted, but I feel ready and confident." [H/t: BBC]

He added:

"I'm really enjoying it. You get to a point where you look forward to sparring, to getting punched in the face. The closer we get to the fight, the more confident and excited I am getting. I believe in myself as a person. I feel I should have been an athlete, and this is my time."

