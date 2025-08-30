Misfits 22: Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer - Live round-by-round updates

The MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones card features a three-round MMA clash between Dillon Danis and Warren Spencer. This will be the first MMA bout on a Misfits card where both fighters compete for the inaugural MF light heavyweight title.

Dillon Danis is a former Bellator fighter who made his professional MMA debut at Bellator 198 in April 2018, where he faced Kyle Walker. After winning that match and another bout, he was released by the promotion. He then shifted his focus to boxing, facing Logan Paul in 2023. Danis now returns after a two-year hiatus to compete on the Misfits card.

On the other hand, Warren Spencer is an up-and-coming boxer who made his professional debut in April 2025, winning against Muganzi Hakim via knockout in the first round to secure a dominant victory. Before his professional debut, Spencer had one victory and two defeats in exhibition boxing matches.

Danis will enter the MMA bout against Spencer as a more experienced fighter in the sport. He is also expected to demonstrate his skills in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as he holds a black belt in it.

The MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The fight card will begin at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

