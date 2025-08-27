When did Dillon Danis last fight? A look at the former Bellator star's professional resume

Dillon Danis is undoubtedly one of the most controversial personalities in combat sports today. The 32-year-old is set to make his MMA return against Warren Spencer at Misfits 22 in a light heavyweight title fight this weekend.Ahead of Danis' return to action, let's take a closer look at the former Bellator star's resume and last fight. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen did Dillon Danis last fight?Dillon Danis last faced Logan Paul in his professional boxing debut in Manchester in October 2023. After getting brutally dominated for six rounds, Danis was disqualified for trying to shoot for a takedown and throwing an illegal choke on his opponent, which led to a brawl in the ring.Danis later filed an appeal to reverse the DQ loss, but it was rejected, and his official record remained unchanged. While Danis was booked to fight KSI earlier this year, a series of delays and withdrawals resulted in their fight never materializing.Danis notably garnered considerable attention for the way he chose to promote his fight against Paul. Danis targeted Paul's partner, Nina Agdal, with his social media trolling, which ultimately resulted in him getting sued in court.Danis' last MMA fight took place in June 2019, when he defeated Max Humphrey via first-round submission at Bellator 222. Before that, the jiu-jitsu savant beat Kyle Walker via first-submission at Bellator 198 in April 2018. In October 2023, Danis was released from Bellator.While Danis only has two professional MMA outings on his record, he gained considerable notoriety after being involved in the brawl that broke out after Khabib Nurmagomedov choked out the ex-Bellator star's teammate Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018.Danis notably served on McGregor's corner team and trained grappling with the Irishman ahead of his fight against Nurmagomedov. The Nevada Athletic Commission later fined Danis $7,500, and he was suspended for seven months after the violent incident.