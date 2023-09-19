Dillon Danis MMA record: How many wins does the jiu-jitsu star have under his belt? All you need to know

Dillon Danis is gearing up to return to combat sports in a six-round exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured bout on the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

'El Jefe' has been absent from the MMA scene for nearly three years. However, his name remains well-known, thanks in large part to his association with UFC star Conor McGregor. Danis initially gained fame as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigy and was expected to excel in No-Gi grappling. He earned a black belt under the legendary Marcelo Garcia.

Dillon Danis ventured into mixed martial arts by joining Bellator MMA and marked his debut in April 2018. As of now, the 30-year-old American holds a professional record of 2-0. Danis claimed a first-round submission win over Kyle Walker at Bellator 198 in April 2018 and followed it up with another submission victory against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222, which took place in June 2019.

The BJJ grappler's MMA career has been hindered by a string of injuries. His last planned appearance was set for Bellator 238 in 2020, but he was compelled to withdraw from the fight because of a serious knee injury.

Dillon Danis denies his identity in order to avoid being lawfully served in Nina Agdal's harassment case

Since the fight was officially confirmed in July, Dillon Danis has consistently been sharing personal photos and videos of Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. This led to Agdal taking legal action by filing a lawsuit and obtaining a restraining order against Danis.

Recently, 'El Jefe' was officially served with legal papers related to Agdal's lawsuit. This comes after a week of Danis avoiding the person tasked with delivering the documents. Video footage shows the process server and two others trying to hand Danis a brown envelope with the legal papers.

However, Danis initially refused, saying, "That's not me." Eventually, the server had to leave the documents on the ground as Danis and his companions entered his building.