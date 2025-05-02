"Can't wait for this fight" - Thai legend Nong-O Hama all hyped up for looming rematch against Kongthoranee in Bangkok

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is just a few hours away from stepping back into the circle for his flyweight Muay Thai rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.
The Muay Thai icon will enter the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a chip on his shoulder after Kongthoranee played the spoiler in his first foray into the 135-pound Muay Thai ranks this past February.
Nong-O reflected on the loss and his immediate feelings after the bout in a video he posted on his Instagram account.
The caption read:
"Can't wait for this fight 💯💣🧨💥 One Fight Night 31"
Watch the entire video below:
As he mentioned in the video, the Evolve MMA affiliate believed he had done enough to emerge with the split decision victory. However, judges scored the bout in favor of Kongthoranee instead.
Still believing he should have won that night, Nong-O is now seeking to produce a knockout of the Sor Sommai representative at ONE Fight Night 31 to silence all doubt.
ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Nong-O believes he has at least one more ONE world championship reign in him
At 38 years old, many would expect Nong-O to wind down his career and enjoy the fruits of his labor. However, he just is not built that way.
Speaking to the media ahead of ONE Fight Night 31, he doubled down on his pursuit of gold, saying:
"My goal remains the same. My dream is still as clear as before - to become a ONE world champion. I want to win another world championship again."
Watch the entire interview below, which Do Muay posted on YouTube: