  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Can't wait for this fight" - Thai legend Nong-O Hama all hyped up for looming rematch against Kongthoranee in Bangkok

"Can't wait for this fight" - Thai legend Nong-O Hama all hyped up for looming rematch against Kongthoranee in Bangkok

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified May 02, 2025 11:00 GMT
Nong-O is ready for his rematch with Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Nong-O is ready for his rematch with Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is just a few hours away from stepping back into the circle for his flyweight Muay Thai rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the headlining bout of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Ad

The Muay Thai icon will enter the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a chip on his shoulder after Kongthoranee played the spoiler in his first foray into the 135-pound Muay Thai ranks this past February.

Nong-O reflected on the loss and his immediate feelings after the bout in a video he posted on his Instagram account.

The caption read:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Can't wait for this fight 💯💣🧨💥 One Fight Night 31"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the entire video below:

Ad

As he mentioned in the video, the Evolve MMA affiliate believed he had done enough to emerge with the split decision victory. However, judges scored the bout in favor of Kongthoranee instead.

Still believing he should have won that night, Nong-O is now seeking to produce a knockout of the Sor Sommai representative at ONE Fight Night 31 to silence all doubt.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Nong-O believes he has at least one more ONE world championship reign in him

At 38 years old, many would expect Nong-O to wind down his career and enjoy the fruits of his labor. However, he just is not built that way.

Speaking to the media ahead of ONE Fight Night 31, he doubled down on his pursuit of gold, saying:

Ad
"My goal remains the same. My dream is still as clear as before - to become a ONE world champion. I want to win another world championship again."

Watch the entire interview below, which Do Muay posted on YouTube:

youtube-cover
About the author
Karl Batungbacal

Karl Batungbacal

Twitter icon

Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.

Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.

On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications