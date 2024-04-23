"Can win a rematch" - Robert Garcia predicts that Devin Haney would avenge his loss against Ryan Garcia after "good training camp"

Robert Garcia recently predicted that Devin Haney would rectify his loss to Ryan Garcia following a rigorous training camp.

'KingRy' landed three knockdowns against Haney, handing his longtime rival the first defeat of his professional career in a stunning upset last Saturday. Garcia entered the fight as a 6 to 1 underdog but managed to drop the WBC super lightweight champion in the seventh, 10th, and 11th rounds to secure a majority decision victory.

Their match was declared a non-title bout on Friday when Garcia weighed in at 143.2 pounds, exceeding the division limit by 3.2 pounds. This setback was interpreted as a sign of inadequate preparation and discord within Garcia's camp. Furthermore, it prevented him from challenging Haney for his championship, only his undefeated record. Against all odds, that's precisely what happened.

Veteran boxing trainer Garcia believes that Haney should avoid challenging opponents or facing his WBC mandatory opponent Sandor Martin next, as 'The Dream' needs to gradually recover from his recent defeat.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, Garcia suggested that Haney might have the potential to defeat 'KingRy' in a rematch but emphasized the importance of waiting until next summer before considering another bout. He said:

"If he takes a tune-up fight before the end of the year, he can get away with it. But a big, solid fight or a rematch, he shouldn’t. The rematch should happen in the summer of next year. If he fights before the end of the year, it should be an easy fight. It’s still a very competitive, close fight. It won’t be an easy fight for Ryan, either. I think Devin can win a rematch, but it’ll be a smart fight, a good training camp, good sparring and come up with a good game plan."

Check out Robert Garcia's comments below (3:35):

Eddie Hearn provides insight into potential Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia rematch

During a recent interview with Boxing News (via DAZN), Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn mentioned that Devin Haney remains open to the idea of a rematch with Ryan Garcia, even if it means competing at a higher weight class:

"Listen, if the rematch is at 147, I’m sure Devin would be up for that. I think the rematch is huge; those guys did good numbers together; they are two guys in their prime. Ryan’s got a lot of options, he was already a star going into that fight, he’s an even bigger star now."