"Cancel police are ready to pounce…" - When Bruce Buffer was trolled by fans after being spotted tickling Arianny Celeste

It has been a decade since UFC 167, and Bruce Buffer's actions at the event weigh-ins still capture fans' attention.

At the weigh-in, Buffer was spotted by fans in the background attempting to tickle UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. Celeste smiled and slapped the announcer's hand away, but the moment clearly caused some awkward tension.

Fans had a field day with the video evidence of Bruce Buffer's actions on social media and still talk about the incident to this day.

Some fans found the incident humorous, while the potential of sexual harassment unsettled others. Other fans were certain that the video would cause Buffer to get 'canceled' on social media, writing:

"Cancel police are ready to pounce..."

"They gonna cancel him on Twitter now"

Fans who were uncomfortable with the interaction that took place in 2013, also commented:

"This makes me think of A LOT of things that may go on behind the scenes over there"

"Gross"

"That's sexual harassment"

"Unforgiveable behavior from Bruce and it's a shame too since I liked the guy"

Though many fans appeared to dislike the video, there was no context ever given, and Buffer's reputation remained intact. Buffer continues to be a fan favorite and a staple of the UFC since its inception.

How long has Bruce Buffer been with the UFC?

Bruce Buffer is one of the most notable icons associated with the UFC and has been a major part of the organization's rise.

Buffer began working for the UFC in 1996 and has not left the company since. The octagon voice first worked a full card at UFC 10 and has been the full-time announcer since UFC 13.

Since seeing the UFC blossom into a mainstream sport, Buffer has been beloved by fans worldwide and continues to work all pay-per-view cards.

Michael Buffer, Bruce's brother, is also a combat sports announcer, primarily working boxing and professional wrestling events. Michael Buffer iconically coined and trademarked the phrase 'Let's get ready to rumble!'