UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste gets wave of support as she silences fans for being offended by her dressing choice

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 29, 2023 11:53 GMT
UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste [Image courtesy @ariannyceleste on Instagram]

Apart from being one of the UFC's beloved ring girls, Arianny Celeste is also a successful model and Instagram celebrity, boasting over three million followers. However, her success has invited criticism.

In a recent Instagram video, the ringside diva laid the proverbial fire on a few fans for their comments on her outfit choice.

The 37-year-old said:

"How [yo]u feel about my fit is your problem, not mine! B***h I said what I said."

Celeste's stern reply to the internet trolls impressed fans, prompting them to flood her post and show her support.

Let's take a look at a few fan comments below.

Instagram user @ianthemauro opined:

"🔥Exactly!!! What’s wrong with people? Wear the thing!!!"

@edlunderic commented:

"Perhaps those folks should take care of their lives before meddling in yours."

@jennyfriedman1 wrote:

"If they’d get up off of their a** and get in shape, they’d be wearing it to[o]. And hating is doing them NO good!"

@desternagle wrote:

"Keep doing you Gorgeous. 🔥"

@drcr8on offered an empathetic response:

"My gf gets that from time to time - she’s a knockout, too, so wear what makes you feel good. 🤘🏽"

@ursulamayes_ stated:

"Yessss Queen yesss same. 👏"

@jetrosayswift wrote:

"Wtf.. Ari wear whatever you want to! ❤️🙌"

@ilmecanico had this to say:

"Well said wear what you want when you want. One life to live so F…them."

@prizzmarriieee came in support of the ring girl:

"If everybody had the same body as you, they’d do the same. I know the hell I would!!"

In another supportive comment, @spaceboy_86_ wrote:

"Haters gonna hate.... f***kem lol."
Image courtesy @ariannyceleste on Instagram

When Arianny Celeste said she would've "whooped" Conor McGregor's a**

Conor McGregor has lived up to his moniker 'The Notorious' in and out of the octagon, inviting a slew of controversies in his stellar career. In 2017, the Irishman courted controversy after singer Rita Ora shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of the duo at the British Fashion Awards. The post read:

"Date night."

Many fans saw the singer's post as inappropriate since the UFC star was already in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Dee Devlin.

Like many fans, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste also wasn't too happy with Conor McGregor for getting himself in such a situation. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Celeste claimed that 'The Notorious' would've incurred her wrath if he was her partner:

"If it was me [If I was his girlfriend], I'd whoop his a**."

Catch Arianny Celeste's comments below (0:44):

youtube-cover

Edited by Aziel Karthak
