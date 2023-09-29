UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste gets wave of support as she silences fans for being offended by her dressing choice

Apart from being one of the UFC's beloved ring girls, Arianny Celeste is also a successful model and Instagram celebrity, boasting over three million followers. However, her success has invited criticism.
In a recent Instagram video, the ringside diva laid the proverbial fire on a few fans for their comments on her outfit choice.
The 37-year-old said:
"How [yo]u feel about my fit is your problem, not mine! B***h I said what I said."
Celeste's stern reply to the internet trolls impressed fans, prompting them to flood her post and show her support.
Let's take a look at a few fan comments below.
Instagram user @ianthemauro opined:
"🔥Exactly!!! What’s wrong with people? Wear the thing!!!"
@edlunderic commented:
"Perhaps those folks should take care of their lives before meddling in yours."
@jennyfriedman1 wrote:
"If they’d get up off of their a** and get in shape, they’d be wearing it to[o]. And hating is doing them NO good!"
@desternagle wrote:
"Keep doing you Gorgeous. 🔥"
@drcr8on offered an empathetic response:
"My gf gets that from time to time - she’s a knockout, too, so wear what makes you feel good. 🤘🏽"
@ursulamayes_ stated:
"Yessss Queen yesss same. 👏"
@jetrosayswift wrote:
"Wtf.. Ari wear whatever you want to! ❤️🙌"
@ilmecanico had this to say:
"Well said wear what you want when you want. One life to live so F…them."
@prizzmarriieee came in support of the ring girl:
"If everybody had the same body as you, they’d do the same. I know the hell I would!!"
In another supportive comment, @spaceboy_86_ wrote:
"Haters gonna hate.... f***kem lol."
When Arianny Celeste said she would've "whooped" Conor McGregor's a**
Conor McGregor has lived up to his moniker 'The Notorious' in and out of the octagon, inviting a slew of controversies in his stellar career. In 2017, the Irishman courted controversy after singer Rita Ora shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of the duo at the British Fashion Awards. The post read:
"Date night."
Many fans saw the singer's post as inappropriate since the UFC star was already in a relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Dee Devlin.
Like many fans, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste also wasn't too happy with Conor McGregor for getting himself in such a situation. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Celeste claimed that 'The Notorious' would've incurred her wrath if he was her partner:
"If it was me [If I was his girlfriend], I'd whoop his a**."
Catch Arianny Celeste's comments below (0:44):