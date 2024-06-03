CANCELLED: Conor McGregor's UFC 303 press conference scheduled for June 3 in Dublin has been postponed

To the dismay of fight fans around the world, the press conference for Conor McGregor's highly anticipated comeback bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 has been indefinitely postponed.

The presser was originally supposed to take place on June 3 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The UFC broke the news of the postponement in a post on X, mere hours before the event was supposed to take place. The world's premier MMA promotion apologized for the inconvenience caused, writing:

"We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately."

While fight fans did not have to shell out any money to attend the presser, it was still a ticketed event. And given the popularity of the fight the tickets had already been claimed.

UFC 303 is scheduled for June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This would be the first time 'The Notorious' would be competing since breaking his leg during the trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Chandler, on the other hand, has been waiting for the McGregor fight for more than a year and a half. He was last seen in action in a third-round submission loss to 'The Diamond' at UFC 281.

Dustin Poirier explains why Michael Chandler is at a disadvantage against Conor McGregor

Both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's last loss came against Dustin Poirier. From his experience of fighting both men, 'The Diamond' believes McGregor is the perfect kryptonite to 'Iron's' style.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 302, the 35-year-old stated that the Dubliner would most likely knock Chandler out if he returned as skillful as he was before the injury.

Poirier added:

"The way Chandler covers distance, with big movements, against a sniper like Conor, you're going to run into something big and you can't take those shots. Chandler has had a long career. He has been hurt a lot. I'm not saying he is chinny, but I'm saying you can't cover distance with a sniper like Conor. If he is like he was, he is going to knock Chandler out."

