Canelo Alvarez believes Terence Crawford would be out of his depth at super middleweight: "That's why there are weight classes"

By Nishant Zende.
Published Sep 12, 2025 08:02 GMT
Canelo Alvarez (left) on Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez (left) on Terence Crawford's (right) chances at 168 pounds. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Canelo Alvarez recently shared his thoughts on Terence Crawford moving up two weight classes to fight him. The Mexican boxing icon made it clear that he thought Crawford would be in deep waters at 168 pounds.

Alvarez is set to defend the undisputed super middleweight title against Crawford this weekend in Las Vegas. 'Bud' will notably be moving up two weight classes to face Alvarez, with the hopes of becoming the first fighter in the four-belt era of men's boxing to be undisputed champion in three weight classes.

In a recent interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Alvarez explained his take on Crawford moving up to 168 pounds to face him and said:

"It's not his weight class. You can see the difference. You can see in the last fight, it's different. As fighters, we think we can do things. We can do everything; we can go up and fight everybody and beat them. When you're in there, it's way different. As a fighter, I know he wants to make history and go up... That's why there are weight classes."
Canelo Alvarez makes honest admission about the significance of the Terence Crawford fight

Canelo Alvarez recently shared his two cents on how important the Terence Crawford fight was for him. The Mexican boxing superstar admitted that it might be one of the biggest fights of his long and decorated career.

In an interview with Max Kellerman (via @netflixsports on X), Alvarez admitted that the stakes were high and stated:

"It's one of the biggest [career fights], for sure. If you mean what's around the fight? Yeah, it's the biggest... It's Riyadh Season, Netflix, everyone around this fight... You can see how big it is. You have two of the best pound-for-pound fighters fighting each other, so Saturday, Sept. 13, we see who's the best."
Edited by Nishant Zende.
