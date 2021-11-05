"We are days away from making history" -  Highlights and tense moments from Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant's final press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant's final press conference ahead of their super middleweight unification bout couldn't have been more intense.

This press conference was very different from the first one, which ended in a physical altercation between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant. Nonetheless, both fighters still had pretty strong words for each other.

Canelo is aware that he is just days away from making history. He spoke about his goal of becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion, saying:

“We have come a long way in our career to make this happen. Now we’re just days away from making history. My emotions are under control. I’m excited for the fight of course. I’m excited to become undisputed champion and to make history. That’s what I want. But I can remain calm, because this is what I do."

The pound-for-pound king is locked in and has made it known that he plans on becoming the first Mexican undisputed champion in the history of boxing. Canelo, who has been on a roll in 2021, is looking to unify the super middleweight division this year.

Meanwhile, Caleb Plant has been served with his toughest challenge so far and an opportunity to write his name in the history books.

At the presser, Caleb Plant urged Canelo Alvarez to bring the best version of him. Plant further claimed he would become the first-ever unified super middleweight champion in the history of the sport.

“There’s not much time left and not much left to say. Leading up to this fight, Canelo said that the Mexicans don’t f**k around. That’s good to know, because where I’m from, we don’t f**k around either. Make sure you tune-in Saturday night. You’re going to see the first undisputed super middleweight champion ever in this sport. This is history and you’re looking at him. His name is Caleb Plant," said Caleb Plant

Watch the full Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant press conference below:

Can Caleb Plant's height play a crucial role against Canelo Alvarez?

Caleb Plant has a significant height advantage over Canelo, five inches, to be specific. While height differences sometimes play a crucial role, it is worth noting that this isn't the first time Canelo has fought a bigger opponent.

The true test of Canelo Alvarez's super middleweight journey came against a significantly taller Callum Smith back in December 2020. Smith, who recently knocked out Lenin Castillo, stood over six inches taller than Canelo, but the Mexican remained unbothered.

It will be interesting to see if Caleb Plant is able to exercise his size advantage over Canelo or not.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Canelo Alvarez will fight Caleb Plant on November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh