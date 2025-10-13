Canelo Alvarez celebrates daughter Emily’s milestone with emotional post that melts hearts

Canelo Alvarez recently celebrated his eldest daughter, Emily Cinnamon Alvarez Beltran's birthday as she turned 18 on Oct. 12, 2025. The boxing champion shared a heartfelt post celebrating Emily’s birthday on Instagram.Canelo captioned the post:&quot;Happy 18th my beautiful girl @emilyc.alvarez I will always be here for you, may this new stage bring you everything you expect from life. I LOVE YOU.&quot;Check out Canelo Alvarez's Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmily commented on Canelo's post, writing:&quot;I love him with my soul.&quot;Emily has cultivated a passion for equestrian sports and has participated in multiple competitions. Canelo has commemorated significant moments in her life, including an elaborate quinceanera in 2022, where the father-daughter duo shared a waltz and he performed a song in her honor.In 2018, Canelo got a tattoo of Emily’s face on his forearm. Outside of sports, Emily has explored modeling and dabbled in the influencer space. She also made her relationship with singer Jaziel Avilez public in June 2024.When Canelo Alvarez addressed the controversy at his daughter’s 15th birthday partyWhen Canelo Alvarez’s daughter Emily turned 15, the celebration sparked unexpected rumors about guests being removed. In a recent reflection, Alvarez clarified that he did ask two individuals to leave the party, but they were not artists from Grupo Firme or Carin Leon as had been speculated.He said that his decision was personal and done discreetly without disrupting the celebration. The party continued smoothly into the early hours, with Alvarez and guests moving to a different area of his hacienda to follow Emily’s “club” theme.He addressed the controversy in an interview with Adela Micha, stating:&quot;We talked to Eduin and he says 'Sons of bi*ches, they can't even find something to take out... I mean, I did kick some people out of the party, but nothing to do with the artists. I kicked out two that I didn't like. You have to be the way you are. I didn't invite them, that's the problem, so why am I going to be at my daughter's 15th birthday party with people I don't want to be there?&quot;