Emily Cinnamon Alvarez: Everything about Canelo Alvarez's 17-year-old daughter who wants to become an actress

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has a 17-year-old daughter named Emily Cinnamon Alvarez. The 33-year-old's global popularity has also put a limelight on his family and friends, including his daughter.

Alvarez was born on October 12, 2005, in Guadalajara, Mexico and is currently 17 years old. Alvarez enjoys a significant fan base on social media as her Instagram account boasts of 900,000+ followers.

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez has a deep interest in horseback riding as can be seen from several of her Instagram posts.

She, along with her mare Alizze, has taken part in several national and international equestrian competitions. But the 17-year-old's interests are not limited to just horseback riding.

In an interview with ¡HOLA! Mexico, the boxing star's daughter has expressed interest in venturing into the world of acting.

The possibility does not seem too distant as Alvarez recently made her debut as a model for Ragazza Fashion.

Speaking about how the modeling opportunity came to be, Alvarez said:

“It just happened out of the blue. My mom said, ‘They want you to represent the 200th-anniversary dress of Jalisco.’ And it hit me like a one-two punch! My dad fought on Jalisco’s 200th anniversary, so I thought, ‘What better way to represent Jalisco than through fashion?’”

