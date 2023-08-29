How many kids does Canelo Alvarez have? All you need to know about the Mexican boxer's family

Canelo Alvarez has two daughters and a son, but that's not all that makes up his family.

The Mexican boxer is set to return to the ring opposite Jermell Charlo in September. The two champions will headline a Showtime pay-per-view clash in a historical matchup. Their main event will be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed champions face off.

That being said, Alvarez has been much more calm about the bout, and not focusing on the historical factor. For September, he'll likely just treat the contest like any other. That'll likely include having his entire family front-row, and in attendance per the usual.

See, Canelo Alvarez has a large, but also quickly expanding family. The super middleweight champion currently has three children. His first, a daughter, was born when he was just 16 years old, from a relationship with Karen Beltran. Emily Cinnamon is his eldest daughter and is still seen in his fights.

Meanwhile, his son, Saul Adiel, was born from his relationship with former business partner Nadia Sepulveda. Born in 2019, his son is his only one, as of now.

Lastly, there's his daughter Maria Fernanda, Alvarez's only child from his current marriage. Fernanda Gomez married the boxer in 2021, and the two seem happy with their family. However, it's likely far from finished.

Canelo Alvarez daughter: Emily reveals plans to become actress

Canelo Alvarez's daughter Emily already has some big plans of her own.

The Mexican boxer is one of the best boxers on the planet but has also kept a semblance of privacy. While his wife is a social media influencer, and his family has been seen at his fights, don't expect much beyond that.

However, don't expect the same to be the case for one of his daughters. Canelo Alvarez's eldest daughter, Emily Cinnamon, is already planning on being an actress according to Hola Mexico. Furthermore, she's already started to do some modeling work as she approaches her 17th birthday.

She discussed her potential future plans in an interview with the publication. There, she admitted that she also loved doing horseback riding and sports in general. While she would like to act, that is far from set in stone, with Emily stating:

“I see myself studying and horseback riding [in the future]. I haven’t had the chance or the desire to explore anything else. Honestly, I’m thrilled with sports and school.”