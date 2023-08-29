Is Canelo Alvarez married? Mexican boxer's love life and relationship status 

Canelo Alvarez's wife is Fernanda Gomez, and the two have been together for years now.

The Mexican superstar is slated to return to the ring in September opposite Jermell Charlo. The bout will be a historic one, as it'll be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed champions face off. While a historic contest, for Alvarez, the bout will likely feel no different.

On fight night, his wife, Fernanda Gomez, will likely be in attendance. The two have been together since 2016, and she's consistently been at all of his fights. In fact, the two even got married not long after Alvarez's demolition of Billy Joe Saunders in 2021.

As far as Canelo Alvarez's wife goes personally, Gomez is a bit of a celebrity herself in Mexico. She's currently a social media influencer with over a million followers on Instagram. She also owns her own nail boutique in Mexico and has worked as a model in the past.

It's safe to say that the two are very happy together. In an early 2021 interview with BT Sport, Alvarez kept it simple when asked about his marriage. When asked about his recent marriage to Gomez, the boxer quickly responded:

"I feel way different [being married to Gomez], I am a happy man, more than before."

Canelo Alvarez wife: Does he have any children with Fernanda Gomez?

Canelo Alvarez has one daughter with his wife Fernanda Gomez.

The Mexican superstar is one of the greatest boxers on the planet but is also somewhat private. Don't expect Alvarez and his family to appear on Netflix as Tyson Fury did with his recent series 'At Home with the Furys'.

Although, the Mexican boxer does have a large, but quickly expanding family. Prior to getting married in 2021, Alvarez had two different children from previous relationships. He first had a child with Karen Beltran when he was just 16, although he's stayed close with their daughter, Emily Cinnamon.

Canelo Alvarez also has a son, Saul Adiel, with former business partner Nadia Sepulveda. Furthermore, the Mexican boxer currently has one child from his current marriage to Fernanda Gomez, with their daughter being born in 2017.

Maria Fernanda is the only child of the married couple as of now. That being said, with Alvarez's love for his family, who knows if there will be another member in the family in the years to come?