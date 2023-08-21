How many children does Tyson Fury have? Here are all their names and ages

Tyson Fury has six children as of now, and a seventh is on the way.

'The Gypsy King' is currently getting a spotlight in 'At Home with The Furys'. The Netflix reality television show follows the heavyweight champion, as well as his family. Key Fury family members, John, and Tommy, both receive lots of air time.

However, the majority of the show follows the heavyweight, his wife Paris, and their children. As many fans have seen watching the program, the Fury family is massive, and ever-expanding. While the Brits live in a mansion, they're quickly running out of space.

Their eldest daughter, Venezuela, is 13 years old. As Paris later revealed, she was the most uncomfortable with the show of the entire family. The next eldest is the first son, Prince John James at 11. As previously mentioned, Fury named all of his sons Prince, as they will have to earn the title of 'King'

John James is joined by his brother, Prince Tyson II who is seven years old. He's followed up by the five-year-old sister Valencia, and four-year-old brother Prince Adonis Amaziah. Lastly, there's baby Athena, who is just two years old.

Earlier this year, Tyson Fury and his wife announced that they had a seventh baby on the way. While the two have kept quiet since then, they seem happy to have another bun in the oven.

Tyson Fury children: 'The Gypsy King' admits failure in accepting show

Tyson Fury instantly regretted having Netflix document his home life.

'At Home With The Furys' has been very well-received since its release. It's one of the streaming service's biggest hits of the month, but that doesn't mean all the stars are happy about it.

In an interview with LADBible, Tyson Fury and his wife Paris were interviewed about the program. There, the boxer revealed that he instantly regretted allowing cameras into his house. In fact, he even called his lawyer to try and cancel the show.

Ultimately, it worked out in the end, but the boxer was very unhappy at the start of filming. Fury revealed:

"Yeah I wanted out, I was like, couple of weeks in I said 'Is there any way?', I'd be on the phone with my lawyers 'Is there any way I can get out of this? 'I don't know what I've signed up for again. I never said I'd do it again, I've done it again, I've made a mistake."