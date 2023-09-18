Tyson Fury announces birth of his seventh child with wife Paris 

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have welcomed their seventh child into the world.

'The Gpysy King' is currently in training camp for his October return. In Saudi Arabia, Fury will return to the boxing ring to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The boxing match will be the first in the career of 'The Predator'.

To help with the move, the PFL heavyweight contender has brought in Mike Tyson to his training camp. While Fury doesn't believe that the move will matter, one has to imagine that he's going to make some changes to his own training.

Earlier today, the boxer took to social media to announce the birth of his son. Fury showed himself and his wife Paris, alongside their new boy. Based on the caption, it's safe to say everything went perfectly.

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris already have a massive family, as seen on Netflix's At Home With The Furys. Now, they've welcomed a seventh child to the family, another baby boy, making this their fourth. As of now, the child's name hasn't been revealed.

Confirming the news to OK! Magazine, Paris Fury was quoted as stating:

"We're over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family. His brothers and sisters can't wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun! Our boy is the most perfect addition and we're bursting with love for him. It's crazy how you can love someone so quick."

Tyson Fury reveals how family influenced his boxing return

At this stage in his career, Tyson Fury is boxing for his family, and not much else.

'The Gypsy King' famously retired following a knockout win over Dillian Whyte last December. At the time, virtually everyone doubted that Fury would actually be done with boxing, and they were correct. Less than a year later, he's unretired and back in action.

As of now, the British boxer is slated to return opposite Francis Ngannou in October. In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of his return, Fury made it clear that he's interested in more crossover fights moving forward.

The reason simply is money. Tyson Fury explained in the interview that he wants to secure the futures of not only his seven children but their kids. In the interview, the heavyweight champion explained:

"I didn't come back this time for belts or titles or anything. I've come back to secure my family, and their family, and their kids, and their grandkids, and I've done it. This is the reason I'm even boxing anymore."