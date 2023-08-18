How old is Tyson Fury's wife Paris Fury? Age, height, occupation, and full biography 

Paris Fury's age is 32, but there's something more that fans need to know about 'The Gypsy King' and his wife.

While Tyson Fury is one of the most famous boxers alive, he's made no bones about making his family famous as well. His father John has never seen a camera he doesn't like, while his brother Tommy, is a boxer and reality star from his time on Love Island.

Furthermore, the heavyweight champion's wife, Paris, has also been in the spotlight. Over the years she's been ringside at all of his fights and has been seen post-fight. The boxer has made it a habit of singing to his wife in the crowd following his fights.

The two clearly have a great love for one another, having met as teenagers, and getting married in 2008. Now 32 years old, Paris Fury and her husband Tyson have six children together. While the boxer is among the greatest in the world, his wife isn't slacking either.

Paris' occupation is that of a social media influencer, having previously worked in the beauty industry. Standing at 5'9', she has also done some modeling work in the past. However, one has to imagine that her full-time working days are over given the boxer's millions.

Paris Fury discusses reality show with Tyson Fury

Over the last few weeks, Paris Fury has become a massive celebrity in her own right.

That's mostly due to the premiere of the Netflix show 'At Home With The Furys'. The television show follows the life of Tyson, his father John, brother Tommy, and more. Although, it's been the wife of the boxing star that has shined through.

Many online have taken an interest in Paris Fury, especially given the contrast to her husband. While 'The Gypsy King' is a bit of an over-the-top personality, she's more reserved and friendly.

In a recent interview with Hello! Magazine, she, alongside Tyson, discussed their marriage and how they've made it work. She also explained why she decided to have Netflix document their lives for television, stating:

"I know we're far from normal, but we do have a normal side and we are just a man and a woman with kids... You know it's hard, there's no point in saying [anything else], I think that's what it is. I don't think it even looks easy. But it's a hard job. It's a hard job managing a family, especially a big family. And we just do the best we can, you know, we split the load and we try and do our best."