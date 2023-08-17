Tyson Fury was almost shunned by wife Paris' mother after first meeting - "In your dreams"

As Tyson Fury learned, you can pick who you marry but you can't pick your in-laws.

'The Gypsy King' is one of the greatest boxers on the planet today. While aided by incredible coaching from his father John, and training with his brother Tommy, Fury has always praised his wife Paris, and her support in his career.

The two famously met as teenagers and married as such. Meeting when the boxer was 17, they seemingly hit it off quickly. However, they didn't exactly have the full support of their parents, as based on Paris' mother's comments on At Home with The Furys.

The Netflix reality television show guides fans through the lives of Tyson Fury and his family. In the series, Lynda Mulroy, the boxer's mother-in-law, was asked about how he met Paris. There, she revealed that she wasn't on board with the two dating, at first.

Mulroy noted that Fury was massive, even as a teenager, leading to her skepticism. In the show, she stated:

"I went, 'She's only 15!' He said, 'I'm only 17.' I went, 'Yeah, in your dreams.' Because he didn't look 17 [laughs]. With his beard and dark, curly hair and the height he was. And I nudged her [Paris], but she kind of smiled, and I thought, 'I'm killing her.' That was her, she was struck." (h/t Daily Star)

When will Tyson Fury fight next?

Lost in the debut of Tyson Fury and his television show is that his return is just two months away.

'The Gypsy King' has had a very strange 2023, to put it mildly. Last defeating Derek Chisora last December, he's spent the better part of the year on the sidelines. Instead, he's helped his brother, Tommy, ease into the spotlight.

He was in 'TNT's' corner in February, guiding him to victory over Jake Paul. However, that wasn't Fury's original goal, as he targeted a fight with Oleksandr Usyk for the summer. Sadly, the fight fell apart, and subsequent discussions for December did as well.

However, Tyson Fury recently announced that he would return opposite Francis Ngannou in October. 'The Predator' has long had a desire to head to the boxing ring, and will get that chance in Saudi Arabia. To add to the drama, Mike Tyson will train the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Their Fall clash will be the first time in combat sports history that the UFC's lineal heavyweight champion will face boxing's lineal titleholder. Ahead of the fight, both men are putting in work.

